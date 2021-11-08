Trending Tags

This Tree Farm Near Ottawa Is A Mini Christmas Town With A Candy Cane Lane & Skating Rink

Get your holiday tree, drink hot chocolate & visit Santa's workshop. 🎅

@ianschristmaspark | Instagram, @karleigh_mcpherson | Instagram

If you love having a fresh tree to decorate for the holidays, you'll want to visit this tree farm near Ottawa.

Ian's Christmas Adventure Park is like a mini Christmas town, and it is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

This winter, it is open on select days from November 20 until December 24.

Here you can have hours of fun, as you can cut your own Christmas tree, walk down candy cane lane, visit Santa's workshop, glide across the skating rink, enjoy a hayride, and so much more.

Plus, at night you can watch a festive movie under the stars on the big screen.

There is no admission fee to visit if you purchase a tree. Otherwise, it is $10 a person.

Ian's Christmas Adventure Park

Price: $10 admission per person (free if you are purchasing a tree)

When: November 20 - December 24

Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have hours of fun, as there is so much to see and do.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

