6 Christmas Tree Farms Near Ottawa That Will Get You In The Festive Spirit
Spruce up your home for the holidays. 🎄
Are you ready to deck your halls? Then it's time to plan a visit to one of these Christmas tree farms near Ottawa, where you can chop down a fresh tree.
It's such a fun activity, and many of the farms have other things to do, like sip hot chocolate around a bonfire. So it's time to unpack your box of ornaments and lights because it's never too early to decorate for the holidays.
Fallowfield Tree Farm
Price: TBA
When: November 19 to December 24
Address: 6100 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: While at this Stittsville tree farm, you can also go on a sleigh ride and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate around a bonfire.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Price: $39+ per tree
When: From November 20
Address: 951 8th Concession S., Pakenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you love heart-warming Christmas flicks, you'll want to head to this farm, as it has appeared in four Hallmark movies.
Ian's Christmas Adventure Park
Price: $44.25+ per tree
When: November 20 to December 24
Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can have hours of fun at this Christmas park after you pick the perfect tree. They also have a candy cane lane and Santa's workshop to explore, plus a skating rink and holiday movies under the stars.
MacGowan's Christmas Tree Farm
Price: TBA
When: From November 20, 2021
Address: 4611 Mohrs Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can bring your dog with you to this picturesque tree farm that also has delicious cookies and hot chocolate.
Briggs Trees
Price: $38.82+ per tree
When: November 12 to December 22
Address: 4075 Rockdale Rd., Navan, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Briggs Trees, you can cut down a spruce, balsam or scotch pine tree for your home.
Thomas Tree Farm
Price: $57.52+ per tree
When: From November 26, 2021
Address: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, ON
Why You Need To Go: After you find a Christmas tree for your living room, you can eat cookies and drink hot chocolate around a crackling fire.
