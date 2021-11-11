Trending Tags

6 Christmas Tree Farms Near Ottawa That Will Get You In The Festive Spirit

Spruce up your home for the holidays. 🎄

@jordxn_xx | Instagram, @alexis.thomson | Instagram

Are you ready to deck your halls? Then it's time to plan a visit to one of these Christmas tree farms near Ottawa, where you can chop down a fresh tree.

It's such a fun activity, and many of the farms have other things to do, like sip hot chocolate around a bonfire. So it's time to unpack your box of ornaments and lights because it's never too early to decorate for the holidays.

Fallowfield Tree Farm

Price: TBA

When: November 19 to December 24

Address: 6100 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: While at this Stittsville tree farm, you can also go on a sleigh ride and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate around a bonfire.

Website

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm

Price: $39+ per tree

When: From November 20

Address: 951 8th Concession S., Pakenham, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you love heart-warming Christmas flicks, you'll want to head to this farm, as it has appeared in four Hallmark movies.

Website

Ian's Christmas Adventure Park

Price: $44.25+ per tree

When: November 20 to December 24

Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can have hours of fun at this Christmas park after you pick the perfect tree. They also have a candy cane lane and Santa's workshop to explore, plus a skating rink and holiday movies under the stars.

Website

MacGowan's Christmas Tree Farm

Price: TBA

When: From November 20, 2021

Address: 4611 Mohrs Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can bring your dog with you to this picturesque tree farm that also has delicious cookies and hot chocolate.

Website

Briggs Trees

Price: $38.82+ per tree

When: November 12 to December 22

Address: 4075 Rockdale Rd., Navan, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Briggs Trees, you can cut down a spruce, balsam or scotch pine tree for your home.

Website

Thomas Tree Farm

Price: $57.52+ per tree

When: From November 26, 2021

Address: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, ON

Why You Need To Go: After you find a Christmas tree for your living room, you can eat cookies and drink hot chocolate around a crackling fire.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

