This Christmas Tree Farm Near Ottawa Has Appeared In 4 Hallmark Christmas Movies
You can see it for yourself this winter! 🎄
If your idea for the perfect evening is watching romantic holiday movies, you'll want to visit this Christmas tree farm near Ottawa.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm has appeared in four Hallmark Christmas movies, A Christmas Scavenger Hunt, A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Festival Of Ice and The Rooftop Christmas Tree.
From November 12, you'll be able to visit the farm and visit some of the filming locations like the covered bridge, the shop and tree fields.
Onsite you'll be able to pick the perfect Christmas tree for your home and mouthwatering baked treats like butter tarts and cookies.
There is no admission fee to visit, and trees start at $29.
Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm
Price: Free admission (Christmas trees $29+ each)
When: November 12 - December 24
Address: 951 8th Concession S., Pakenham, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like the star of a Hallmark movie as you explore this picturesque farm and have fun cutting down a fresh Christmas tree.
