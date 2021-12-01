Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Tons Of Boozy Drinks & It's A Grown-Up Holiday Wonderland

Try a Rum Rum Rudolph or Naughty Latte! 🍹

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Tons Of Boozy Drinks & It's A Grown-Up Holiday Wonderland
Megan Renaud | Narcity, @nourhbib | Instagram

The Savoy Brasserie is hosting their own Christmas pop-up bar this year, and the cocktail names alone will have you running out the door to go.

The holiday festivities will be in full swing from December 1 to December 24. This includes a holiday drink menu and meal features.

Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Tons Of Boozy Drinks & It's A Grown-Up Holiday Wonderland Megan Renaud | Narcity

You'll have extra time to enjoy the atmosphere as the Christmas decor will stay up until New Year's Day.

This year they have a full holiday food menu in addition to the boozy Christmas drinks.

Feast on Porchetta Gnocci as you drink a Christmas Carol Barrel, or skip straight to dessert with Croissant Bread Pudding while sipping a Nogtini. You'll also want to make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Santa.

Savoy Christmas

Price: Free to attend, menu prices vary

When: December 1 - 24, 2021

Address: 334 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be totally surrounded by Christmas cheer! There are specialty food and drink menus packed with holiday options and possible sightings of Savoy Santa.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.


This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

8 Incredible Reasons To Visit The Ottawa Christmas Market That You Won't Want To Miss

It is bigger and better this year!

@kayla_findlay via @ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @sarahmaceachern | Instagram

The Ottawa Christmas Market is Ottawa's first European-style Christmas market and it's back in full swing!

With more Instagram-worthy photo stops, tasty treats, local vendors and festive events than ever before, you cannot miss a visit to the market this season.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Buy That'll Make Your Family Cringe This Holiday Season

Some are low-key cute, though!

@ardene | Instagram, Ardene

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With holiday parties and gatherings looming around the corner, you'll want to be prepared for all the festivities. Along with your fave festive decorations, you should probably dig out that old ugly Christmas sweater from the back of your closet. And if you don't have one? Well, you've come to the right place.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Has A Secret Bakery That Sells Festive Dalgona Candies Perfect For 'Squid Game' Fans

Are you for this fun Christmas-themed challenge? 🎅

@dalgona._.ottawa | Instagram

If you're a fan of holiday treats and the Netflix series Squid Game, you need to order from this Ottawa bakery.

Dalgona Ottawa is a small bakery creating this nostalgic sugary treat from Korea that was featured in the hit show Squid Game.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ottawa Shop Has 14 Festive Flavours Of Ice Cream & One Tastes Like Gingerbread Cookies

Eggnog, hot chocolate, sugar plum fairy and more! 🍦

@elees3 | Instagram, @themerrydairy | Instagram

These festive treats will knock the elf off your shelf.

The Merry Dairy is serving up 14 holiday flavours ice cream and you'll want to try them all.

Keep Reading Show less