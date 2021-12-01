Ottawa's New Christmas Bar Has Tons Of Boozy Drinks & It's A Grown-Up Holiday Wonderland
Try a Rum Rum Rudolph or Naughty Latte! 🍹
The Savoy Brasserie is hosting their own Christmas pop-up bar this year, and the cocktail names alone will have you running out the door to go.
The holiday festivities will be in full swing from December 1 to December 24. This includes a holiday drink menu and meal features.
You'll have extra time to enjoy the atmosphere as the Christmas decor will stay up until New Year's Day.
This year they have a full holiday food menu in addition to the boozy Christmas drinks.
Feast on Porchetta Gnocci as you drink a Christmas Carol Barrel, or skip straight to dessert with Croissant Bread Pudding while sipping a Nogtini. You'll also want to make sure to keep your eyes peeled for Santa.
Savoy Christmas
Price: Free to attend, menu prices vary
When: December 1 - 24, 2021
Address: 334 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll be totally surrounded by Christmas cheer! There are specialty food and drink menus packed with holiday options and possible sightings of Savoy Santa.
