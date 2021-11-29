Trending Tags

8 New Ottawa Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Winter

You'll want to try these spots ASAP! 🤤

@foodtrip.mtl| Instagram, Courtesy of Spritz

Our city's culinary scene has been exploding with new spots recently. So if you are looking to try something new, here are eight new Ottawa restaurants that you'll want to dine at this winter.

From incredible Italian to budget-friendly Korean street food, there is a diverse mix to satisfy your hunger. Plus, two of the recently opened locations even feature chefs who appeared on Top Chef Canada!

Gray Jay

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 221 Echo Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can visit the new larger location to try the incredible dishes by chefs Devon Bionda and Dominique Dufour (who appeared on Top Chef Canada).

Menu

Tiger Sugar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Bubble tea

Address: 238 Besserer St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Ottawa now has a second Tiger Sugar location where you can get delicious bubble tea.

Menu

Ritual + On Main

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 1510 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are a fan of the Thirsty Maiden Cafe in Kanata, you will want to check out the new gorgeous sister coffee shop in Stittsville.

Menu

Restaurant Spritz

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 25 Allee de Hambourg, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: Spritz's kitchen is led by chef Rene Rodriguez who won Top Chef Canada in 2014, and the menu specializes in modern Italian dishes.

Menu

Ten Toes Coffee House

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 593 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The plant-filled coffee shop has a delicious assortment of gluten-free and vegan baked goods you'll want to try.

Menu

Mercato Zacconi

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 215 Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you can sip wine while you shop for groceries, or you can sit down and enjoy a delicious meal.

Menu

Chung Chun Rice Hotdog

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Korean street food

Address: 300 Earl Grey Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can fill up on cheap Korean-style hot dogs for only a few dollars.

Menu

Nan's Parlour

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar

Address: 73 Clarence St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Opening early December, there are multiple spaces to explore where you can drink Christmas cocktails and feast on charcuteries and slides.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

