Zoe's In Ottawa Has A Holiday High Tea & You Can Eat Sugar Cookies In A Castle
It is like a mini trip to London at Christmas. 🎄
This holiday season, you can feel like royalty and enjoy a festive high tea at Ottawa's castle, Fairmont Chateau Laurier.
Zoe's popular Holiday Tea returns from December 1, 2021, to January 2, 2022, between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For the incredible event, you'll be able to feast on a variety of savoury finger sandwiches like lemon ricotta, smoked salmon, and turkey and cranberry.
Plus, you'll get to sip tea and try some scones with house-made jam and Mascarpone cream that taste just as good as the ones you'd find in London.
If you have a sweet tooth, you can also look forward to a drooly worthy spread of shortbread cookies, peppermint brownies, blackberry tarts, and a cranberry buttercream yule log.
You'll need to reserve your spot to attend, and it is $68 per adult from Monday to Friday and $72 per adult on Saturday, Sunday and holidays.
Zoe's Festive Tea
Price: $68+ per person
When: December 1, 2021 - January 2, 2022 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can spoil yourself and enjoy a relaxing afternoon with your friends at this holiday tea. While at the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, you can see the beautiful Trees Of Hope.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.