Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

8 Incredible Christmas Activities In Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Without A Car

Make the most of the free public transit this December! ❄️

8 Incredible Christmas Activities In Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Without A Car
@polyrodrigueza | Instagram, @sippinsanta | Instagram

There is more to do this holiday season than drive-thru events. Here are eight incredible Christmas activities in Ottawa that you can enjoy without a car.

For the entire month of December, OC Transpo is offering free public transit, so there is no need to load extra cash on your Presto card. So it is the perfect excuse to experience some of the holiday events occurring around town.


Winter Wander

Price: Free

When: From November 23

Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street has turned into a winter wonderland where you can see 3D illuminated displays.

Website

Tinseltown Christmas Emporium

Price: Free admission

Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped into Santa's workshop and can purchase some sparkling ornaments for your Christmas tree.

Website

The Nutcracker

Price: $50+ per person

When: December 3-5, 2021

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: No holiday season would be complete without watching The Nutcracker. This year you can head to the NAC to see the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy dance across the stage in this iconic ballet.

Website

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Price: Free

When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022

Address: Projection Show at Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Pathway Of Lights (multiple locations)

Why You Need To Go: You can head to Parliament Hill to watch the new projected show and then explore a pathway of over 30,000 colourful lights.

Website

Zoe's Festive Tea

Price: $68+ per person

When: December 1, 2021 - January 2, 2022 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can treat yourself to afternoon holiday tea at Ottawa's castle. While at Zoe's, you'll be able to feast on savoury finger sandwiches, scones and an assortment of desserts.

Website

Candlelight: Holiday Special

Price: $30+ per person

When: December 15, 17, 18 & 22, 2021

Address: 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There will be Christmas concerts at First Baptist Church illuminated by over a thousand candles where you can listen to classic songs like "Ave Maria" and "Deck The Halls."

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 - December 22, 2021

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Not only will you be able to shop at all the different vendors, but you can also listen to live music and see the giant Christmas tree.

Website

CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree

Price: Free

When: From November 19, 2021

Address: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: After you finish your holiday shopping at CF Rideau Centre, you can visit their augmented reality Christmas tree that you can decorate using your phone.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Zoe's In Ottawa Has A Holiday High Tea & You Can Eat Sugar Cookies In A Castle

It is like a mini trip to London at Christmas. 🎄

@melodyrose | Instagram, @zoes.ottawa | Instagram

This holiday season, you can feel like royalty and enjoy a festive high tea at Ottawa's castle, Fairmont Chateau Laurier.

Zoe's popular Holiday Tea returns from December 1, 2021, to January 2, 2022, between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa Is Getting A New Holiday Show On Parliament Hill & A Pathway Of Over 300k Lights

You can see all the festive sights for free! 🤩

Canadian Heritage, @canada_cap | Instagram

Get ready for some free festive fun as Christmas Lights Across Canada returns to Ottawa. This holiday season, you'll be able to see the brand new projection show at Parliament Hill and explore a dazzling pathway of over 300,000 lights.

The new 15-minute show will run at Parliament Hill every evening from December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022, in a loop between 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Drive-Thru Christmas Events Around Ottawa That Will Let You Explore A Glowing Paradise

Some locations are free! ✨

Stephanie White | Narcity

There is no need to freeze outdoors to see twinkling lights. Here are drive-thru Christmas events around Ottawa, where you can explore a glowing paradise.

While the weather outside might be freezing, you can stay warm in your car and listen to classics like Mariah Carey singing "All I Want For Christmas" as you drive past dazzling tunnels of lights and illuminated displays.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Enchanting Christmas Markets Around Ottawa That You'll Want To See This Holiday Season

Get ready for mulled wine and twinkling lights!

@evelyndiana2 | Instagram, @stephbranch24 | Instagram

If you are looking to escape the crowds at the mall, here are eight Christmas markets around Ottawa to visit instead.

This winter, there are locations across the city where you can shop for festive treasures. Plus, some of them have live entertainment, twinkling lights, and tasty desserts to try.

Keep Reading Show less