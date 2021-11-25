8 Incredible Christmas Activities In Ottawa That You Can Enjoy Without A Car
Make the most of the free public transit this December! ❄️
There is more to do this holiday season than drive-thru events. Here are eight incredible Christmas activities in Ottawa that you can enjoy without a car.
For the entire month of December, OC Transpo is offering free public transit, so there is no need to load extra cash on your Presto card. So it is the perfect excuse to experience some of the holiday events occurring around town.
Winter Wander
Price: Free
When: From November 23
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street has turned into a winter wonderland where you can see 3D illuminated displays.
Tinseltown Christmas Emporium
Price: Free admission
Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you've stepped into Santa's workshop and can purchase some sparkling ornaments for your Christmas tree.
The Nutcracker
Price: $50+ per person
When: December 3-5, 2021
Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: No holiday season would be complete without watching The Nutcracker. This year you can head to the NAC to see the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy dance across the stage in this iconic ballet.
Christmas Lights Across Canada
Price: Free
When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022
Address: Projection Show at Parliament Hill, 111 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON
Pathway Of Lights (multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: You can head to Parliament Hill to watch the new projected show and then explore a pathway of over 30,000 colourful lights.
Zoe's Festive Tea
Price: $68+ per person
When: December 1, 2021 - January 2, 2022 (11 a.m. – 3 p.m.)
Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can treat yourself to afternoon holiday tea at Ottawa's castle. While at Zoe's, you'll be able to feast on savoury finger sandwiches, scones and an assortment of desserts.
Candlelight: Holiday Special
Price: $30+ per person
When: December 15, 17, 18 & 22, 2021
Address: 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There will be Christmas concerts at First Baptist Church illuminated by over a thousand candles where you can listen to classic songs like "Ave Maria" and "Deck The Halls."
Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22, 2021
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only will you be able to shop at all the different vendors, but you can also listen to live music and see the giant Christmas tree.
CF Rideau Centre's Christmas Tree
Price: Free
When: From November 19, 2021
Address: 50 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: After you finish your holiday shopping at CF Rideau Centre, you can visit their augmented reality Christmas tree that you can decorate using your phone.
