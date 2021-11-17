'The Nutcracker' Ballet Is Coming To Ottawa & It's Straight From You Sugar Plum Dreams

Skate Through The Forest
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: December (exact date TBA)
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The two of you can hold hands and glide along the RiverOak Skating Trail that will take you through forests and orchards.
Website
Fly With Santa In An Airplane
Price: $38+ per person
When: December 11 - 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Address: The Canada Aviation and Space Museum, 11 Aviation Pkwy., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Booking a private flight is more affordable than you might expect. This December, Ottawa Aviation Adventures has flights over downtown Ottawa where Santa is the pilot.
Website
Drive Past Nearly One Million Twinkling Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022
Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If your date hates the cold, you can stay warm in your vehicle at the Magic Of Lights. The drive-thru event will take you past dazzling illuminated displays and tunnels of lights.
Website
Explore The Ottawa Christmas Market
Price: Free admission
When: November 26 - December 22
Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At the Ottawa Christmas Market, you can eat festive holiday treats and drink mulled wine together.
Website
Listen To A Christmas Concert Lit By Candlelight
Price: $30+ per person
When: December 15, 17, 18 & 22, 2021
Address: 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Instead of a candlelit dinner, you can attend a holiday concert lit by over a thousand candles and listen to songs from The Nutcracker.
Website
Chop Down A Christmas Tree
Price: $66.37+ per tree
When: From November 26
Address: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, ON
Why You Need To Go: Just 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa, you can visit a farm where you can buy a fresh Christmas tree and drink hot chocolate. Then when you get home, the two of you can decorate the tree together with lights and ornaments.
Website
See An Illuminated Waterfall
Price: $10 per person
When: November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 & 27-28
Address: 100 Promenades du Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Festival Of Lights is an under-the-radar event that is pure magic. Here you can follow a holiday trail to a huge glowing waterfall.
Website
Shop For Ornaments At Store Bursting With Holiday Cheer
Price: Free admission
Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It feels like December 25 every day inside Tinseltown Christmas Emporium. Within the festive store, the two of you can shop for keepsake ornaments and then head to one of the nearby cafes to get a peppermint mocha.
Website
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.