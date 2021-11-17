Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

'The Nutcracker' Ballet Is Coming To Ottawa & It's Straight From You Sugar Plum Dreams

Tickets are on sale now! ✨

'The Nutcracker' Ballet Is Coming To Ottawa & It's Straight From You Sugar Plum Dreams
@nac.cna | Instagram

No holiday season would be complete without seeing the Mouse King and Sugar Plum Fairy. So it is time to get excited, as the enchanting The Nutcracker ballet is coming to Ottawa this December.

From December 3 to 5, you'll be able to watch Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet at the National Arts Centre.

Each night there will be a performance at 7 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday, there are additional shows at 1:30 p.m.

If you are looking for an excuse to dress up, this traditional ballet would be perfect.

You'll feel like you entered a fairytale winter wonderland as you see the impressive costumes, choreography and listen to the iconic Tchaikovsky score like Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairy.

Tickets are already on sale and start at $50 per person.

The Nutcracker

Price: $50+ per person

When: December 3 - 5

Address: 1 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can watch the magical ballet with your friends this winter.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Christmas Tree Farm Near Ottawa Has Appeared In 4 Hallmark Christmas Movies

You can see it for yourself this winter! 🎄

@sarahprovirose | Instagram, @heathermcvetty | Instagram

If your idea for the perfect evening is watching romantic holiday movies, you'll want to visit this Christmas tree farm near Ottawa.

Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm has appeared in four Hallmark Christmas movies, A Christmas Scavenger Hunt, A Cheerful Christmas, Christmas Festival Of Ice and The Rooftop Christmas Tree.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Ottawa Date Ideas That Will Make You Feel Like The Star Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Mistletoe season is here! 🎄

@dmcsheffrey | Instagram, @annabelle.clarke | Instagram

Do you love watching Hallmark Christmas movies? If so, we have eight Ottawa date ideas that look straight out of a scene of a romantic holiday film.

Instead of another dull evening watching Netflix together, it is time to spice things up. We have tons of ways to spend quality time with your special someone, from private flights with Santa Claus to candlelit concerts.

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Flight Will Let You Soar Over Downtown Ottawa With Santa Claus

You'll get a bird's eye view of Parliament Hill! ✈️

Geoff Sangster | Ottawa Aviation Adventures, Stephanie White | Narcity

This holiday season, you can soar over Ottawa on this incredible Christmas flight with Santa Claus.

There are no sleigh or reindeer in sight. Instead, you can board a small plane that Santa will pilot.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's 'A Country Christmas' Is A Holiday Wonderland With A Wall Of Gifts & Santa's Elves

Wagon rides through the snow & cups of hot cocoa await! ❄️

@kmc_naughton | Instagram, @saundersfarmfun | Instagram

Make it a December to remember. Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas Daytime returns this winter, and it is like a trip to the North Pole.

You'll be able to visit the Ottawa farm on Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less