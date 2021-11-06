Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

Ottawa's Christmas Concert Will Play 'The Nutcracker' Surrounded By Glowing Candlelight

Listen to all your favourite holiday songs in a magical setting. 🕯️

Ottawa's Christmas Concert Will Play 'The Nutcracker' Surrounded By Glowing Candlelight
@candlelight.concerts | Instagram

Going to the ballet isn't the only way to enjoy the music from The Nutcracker. At this candlelight Christmas concert in Ottawa, you'll be able to listen to all your favourite holiday songs.

The Candlelight: Holiday Special is happening on select dates from December 15 to 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church.

It will be an unforgettable experience, as the church will have over a thousand flickering candles while the Listeso String Quartet performs.

During the one-hour concert, you'll get to hear multiple songs from The Nutcracker, including the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."

Plus, they will play other classics like "Deck the Halls," "O Holy Night," "The First Noel, and Ave Maria."

Tickets are available for 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. each evening, and they start at $30 per person.

Candlelight: Holiday Special

Price: $30+ per person

When: December 15, 17, 18 & 22, 2021

Address: 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for a romantic date night idea, this would be perfect.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Ottawa's Christmas Market Is Returning & You Can Sip Mulled Wine Beneath Starry Lights

There will be thousands of twinkling lights & holiday treats! 🎅

@ottawa.xmas.market | Instagram, @levinna | Instagram

Get ready for thousands of twinkling lights and tasty treats as the Ottawa Christmas Market returns this winter.

The event will be happening at Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne every Friday to Sunday from November 26 to December 19, plus December 20 to 22.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa’s Tinseltown Christmas Emporium Is Bursting With Holiday Cheer All Year

It's like stepping inside Santa's workshop! 🎅

@torihannah12 | Instagram, @nadya.pavlin | Instagram

If you count down the days to December 25 every year, you'll want to visit Tinseltown Christmas Emporium in Ottawa.

The Hintonburg store is bursting with festive cheer all year long and is overflowing with holiday decor.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Magical Christmas Movies That Were Actually Filmed Around Ottawa

You can visit some of the filming locations! 🎥

IMDb, IMDb

You can feel like a star without stepping foot in Hollywood. These nine Christmas movies were filmed around Ottawa, and you can visit some of the locations featured.

According to the Ottawa Film Office, holiday films like Hallmark's Boyfriends Of Christmas Past and A Christmas Scavenger Hunt were shot at multiple locations around town. So why not visit the locations for yourself the next time you crave some holiday magic?

Keep Reading Show less

This Christmas Market Near Ottawa Will Have Twinkling Lights & European Village Vibes

Mark your calendars: it starts in November! 🎄

Christmas In Old-Aylmer | Facebook

If you've been craving a bit of holiday magic, you're in luck, as this Christmas market near Ottawa looks like it's straight out of a holiday movie.

Christmas In Old Aylmer is happening in Gatineau from November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5, and it will have major European village vibes.

Keep Reading Show less