Ottawa's Christmas Concert Will Play 'The Nutcracker' Surrounded By Glowing Candlelight
Listen to all your favourite holiday songs in a magical setting. 🕯️
Going to the ballet isn't the only way to enjoy the music from The Nutcracker. At this candlelight Christmas concert in Ottawa, you'll be able to listen to all your favourite holiday songs.
The Candlelight: Holiday Special is happening on select dates from December 15 to 22, 2021, at the First Baptist Church.
It will be an unforgettable experience, as the church will have over a thousand flickering candles while the Listeso String Quartet performs.
During the one-hour concert, you'll get to hear multiple songs from The Nutcracker, including the "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."
Plus, they will play other classics like "Deck the Halls," "O Holy Night," "The First Noel, and Ave Maria."
Tickets are available for 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. each evening, and they start at $30 per person.
Candlelight: Holiday Special
Price: $30+ per person
When: December 15, 17, 18 & 22, 2021
Address: 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are searching for a romantic date night idea, this would be perfect.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.