Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
christmas in ottawa

8 Ottawa Date Ideas That Will Make You Feel Like The Star Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Mistletoe season is here! 🎄

8 Ottawa Date Ideas That Will Make You Feel Like The Star Of A Hallmark Christmas Movie
@dmcsheffrey | Instagram, @annabelle.clarke | Instagram

Do you love watching Hallmark Christmas movies? If so, we have eight Ottawa date ideas that look straight out of a scene of a romantic holiday film.

Instead of another dull evening watching Netflix together, it is time to spice things up. We have tons of ways to spend quality time with your special someone, from private flights with Santa Claus to candlelit concerts.

Skate Through The Forest

Price: $13.50 per adult

When: December (exact date TBA)

Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: The two of you can hold hands and glide along the RiverOak Skating Trail that will take you through forests and orchards.

Website

Fly With Santa In An Airplane

Price: $38+ per person

When: December 11 - 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Address: The Canada Aviation and Space Museum, 11 Aviation Pkwy., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Booking a private flight is more affordable than you might expect. This December, Ottawa Aviation Adventures has flights over downtown Ottawa where Santa is the pilot.

Website

Drive Past Nearly One Million Twinkling Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If your date hates the cold, you can stay warm in your vehicle at the Magic Of Lights. The drive-thru event will take you past dazzling illuminated displays and tunnels of lights.

Website

Explore The Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: November 26 - December 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At the Ottawa Christmas Market, you can eat festive holiday treats and drink mulled wine together.

Website

Listen To A Christmas Concert Lit By Candlelight

Price: $30+ per person

When: December 15, 17, 18 & 22, 2021

Address: 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Instead of a candlelit dinner, you can attend a holiday concert lit by over a thousand candles and listen to songs from The Nutcracker.

Website

Chop Down A Christmas Tree

Price: $66.37+ per tree

When: From November 26

Address: 6421 McCordick Rd., North Gower, ON

Why You Need To Go: Just 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa, you can visit a farm where you can buy a fresh Christmas tree and drink hot chocolate. Then when you get home, the two of you can decorate the tree together with lights and ornaments.

Website

See An Illuminated Waterfall

Price: $10 per person

When: November 26-27, December 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 & 27-28

Address: 100 Promenades du Parc-des-Chutes, Mansfield-et-Pontefract, QC

Why You Need To Go: The Festival Of Lights is an under-the-radar event that is pure magic. Here you can follow a holiday trail to a huge glowing waterfall.

Website

Shop For Ornaments At Store Bursting With Holiday Cheer

Price: Free admission

Address: 1096 Somerset St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It feels like December 25 every day inside Tinseltown Christmas Emporium. Within the festive store, the two of you can shop for keepsake ornaments and then head to one of the nearby cafes to get a peppermint mocha.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

This Christmas Flight Will Let You Soar Over Downtown Ottawa With Santa Claus

You'll get a bird's eye view of Parliament Hill! ✈️

Geoff Sangster | Ottawa Aviation Adventures, Stephanie White | Narcity

This holiday season, you can soar over Ottawa on this incredible Christmas flight with Santa Claus.

There are no sleigh or reindeer in sight. Instead, you can board a small plane that Santa will pilot.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's 'A Country Christmas' Is A Holiday Wonderland With A Wall Of Gifts & Santa's Elves

Wagon rides through the snow & cups of hot cocoa await! ❄️

@kmc_naughton | Instagram, @saundersfarmfun | Instagram

Make it a December to remember. Saunders Farm's A Country Christmas Daytime returns this winter, and it is like a trip to the North Pole.

You'll be able to visit the Ottawa farm on Saturdays and Sundays from December 4 to 19 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Keep Reading Show less

6 Christmas Tree Farms Near Ottawa That Will Get You In The Festive Spirit

Spruce up your home for the holidays. 🎄

@jordxn_xx | Instagram, @alexis.thomson | Instagram

Are you ready to deck your halls? Then it's time to plan a visit to one of these Christmas tree farms near Ottawa, where you can chop down a fresh tree.

It's such a fun activity, and many of the farms have other things to do, like sip hot chocolate around a bonfire. So it's time to unpack your box of ornaments and lights because it's never too early to decorate for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Christmas Events Near Ottawa You Can Already Get Excited For This Year

Add these to your bucket list. 🎄

@levinna | Instagram, @thewcparks | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? If so, there already are tons of Christmas events near Ottawa that you can get excited for this year.

From drive-thru tunnels of lights to charming holiday markets, the Ottawa area is bursting with holiday magic.

Keep Reading Show less