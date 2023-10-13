14 Ottawa Date Ideas Beyond 'Dinner & A Movie'
When it comes to your next date night, you might feel stumped on what to do. You've done the cliché dates like dinner and a movie, drinks or coffee countless times. So what should you do for your next date?
Instead of sticking with the classic dinner and a movie date, consider trying something new. There are plenty of excellent date spots in Ottawa where you both can have fun together, such as axe throwing, festivals, and escape rooms.
Here are 14 date ideas in Ottawa that are so unique all your friends will be jealous:
Try An Escape Room
For a fun date night, work together as a team to escape one of the escape rooms at Jigsaw Escape Rooms. Currently, Zak's Cantina and Jigsaw Escape Room (who are next door to each other) have teamed up to offer a dinner and escape room package. For $75 you get two margaritas, a nacho appetizer, two mains, and churros for dessert plus you get to try one of Jigsaw's escape rooms!
Take A Haunted Tour Of Ottawa
Instead of staying in an watching a horror movie, discover Ottawa's haunted spots on Haunted Walk of Ottawa. The spooky walking tour will lead you and your date around at night where you will explore some of the haunted places in the city.
Play Board Games Together
Feel like a kid again by taking your date to Loft Board Game Lounge or their downstairs game lounge Level One. Here you two can enjoy playing as many games as you wish from their collection of hundreds of board games and video games. Conveniently they have an entire section of board games suitable for two players.
Go Rock Climbing
Rock climbing is an excellent date idea! It is the chance to try something new and show off your athleticism. It is especially suitable for a first date as it allows for natural breaks in the conversation while each of you takes turns climbing the wall.
Take A Beer Bus Tour
Craft beer lovers need to go on a Brew Donkey tour. On the bus tour, it will take you several different craft breweries where you will get to sample a variety of different beers. It is a fun way to explore around Ottawa, and there are several different tours to pick from some that include a meal too!
Learn How To Throw An Axe
For a date night you two won't forget, try axe throwing! Bad Axe Throwing in Ottawa has public drop-in sessions where you can try throwing axes for $20 an hour. Give it a try, see if you can hit the bullseye!
See Cute Cats At A Cat Cafe
Bring your cat-loving date to Feline Café! At this cozy cafe, you can enjoy a cup of coffee and snuggle up with some of the adorable rescue cats.
Go On A Comedy Night Date
Spend the evening laughing together by going to a comedy show. Absolute Comedy has several shows throughout the week, and a dinner and show option too. For a cheap date, go on Monday night as the 8:30 pm show is only $6 a person!
Take A Cooking Class Together
It is said that food is the way to someone's heart. So why not try taking a cooking class together? C'est Bon Cooking's cooking classes in Ottawa have 3-hour cooking classes for couples that would be a fantastic date! In the course, you'll get hands-on experience on how to cook a fabulous dinner.
Try A Painting Class
Unleash your inner artist and sign up for a painting class. Paint Nite takes places at local bars and restaurants in Ottawa where a teacher will teach you step-by-step how to painting. The laid back courses make for a great date night, and after you can hang your new painting in your home.
Sign Up For A Yoga Class
If you both love yoga, try taking an acro yoga class together! At Pure Yoga Ottawa, you and your date can build your strength and flexibility as you try postures that link the two of you together.
Go Wine Tasting
An excellent spot to learn about wine is at Soif Wine Bar. For the second year in a row, it was named one of Canada's 50 Best Bars. Here you can order wine flights and have your own wine tasting, or sign up for a workshop lead by their sommelier.
Go For A Stroll Around A Local Park
Ottawa has so many beautiful parks to explore! Wear comfortable walking shoes and find some of the prettiest spots in the city. One perfect park for a stroll is Dominion Arboretum where you can find tons of blooming flowers.
Check Out One Of Ottawa's Festivals
Here in Ottawa, it feels like there is always a festival happening. So instead of dinner and movie, go out and explore some of the amazing food or cultural festivals happening right now.