Ottawa's Enchanted Holiday Drive Is Back & It Will Take You Through 8 Fantastical Worlds

The immersive Christmas event is so magical! ✨

Ottawa's Enchanted Holiday Drive Is Back & It Will Take You Through 8 Fantastical Worlds
Enchanted Holiday Drive

You won't believe your eyes when you explore this magical Christmas drive-thru in Ottawa.

Enchanted Holiday Drive returns on select nights from December 1 to 23, and you can look forward to new surprises.

While following the former Karters' Korner's track, you'll visit eight festive settings.

But what makes this event unique is there are tons of actors, including Santa, who bring the interactive environments to life.

To attend, you'll need to purchase your ticket online, which is $40 per vehicle.

Enchanted Holiday Drive

Price: $40 per vehicle

When: December 1 - 23 (select nights)

Address: 6336 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stay warm in your car and see tons of festive scenes and sparkling lights.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

