Ottawa
christmas in ottawa
christmas in ottawa

You're Basically An Elf If You've Gone To 9 Of These 13 Ottawa Christmas Events

How many have you gone to? 🤔

@faagaldamez | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

Is the holiday season your favourite time of year? There is no shortage of Ottawa Christmas events where you can see twinkling lights, but how many of them have you already tried?

If you've gone to at least nine of these activities, you're basically an elf.

Winter Wander

Price: Free

When: Until January 7, 2022

Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sparks Street has transformed into a sparkling trail where you can see Christmas trees and illuminated displays.

Website

Magic Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 19, 2021 - January 8, 2022

Address: 411 Corkstown Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this spectacular drive-thru event, you can enter tunnels of lights and see nearly 1 million lights.

Website

Ottawa Christmas Market

Price: Free admission

When: Friday to Sunday from November 26 to December 19, plus December 20 to 22

Address: Casino Lac-Leamy Plaza at Lansdowne, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is so much to see and do at this holiday market, like shopping for gifts, seeing all the incredible light displays, visiting the giant Christmas tree and toasting the holiday season with a cup of mulled wine.

Website

Ian's Christmas Adventure Park

Price: $10 admission per person (free if you purchase a tree)

When: November 20 to December 24, 2021

Address: 804 Richmond Rd., Beckwith, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here you cut down your own Christmas tree, explore their candy cane lane and watch holiday movies like Home Alone and Elf.

Website

Enchanted Holiday Drive

Price: $40 per vehicle

When: December 1 - 23 (select nights)

Address: 6336 Fallowfield Rd., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: While staying warm in your vehicle, you can explore eight holiday-themed areas that will get you in the Christmas spirit.

Website

Savoy Christmas

Price: 💸💸

When: December 1 - 24, 2021

Address: 334 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While surrounded by holiday decor, you'll be able to sip holiday cocktails like a Nogtini with your friends.

Website

Christmas Lights Across Canada

Price: Free

When: December 8, 2021, to January 7, 2022

Address: Parliament Hill, Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This winter, there is a new 15-minute long projection show at Parliament Hill that you can watch for free.

Website

A Country Christmas At Night

Price: $30 per vehicle

When: December 4 - December 30, 2021

Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Saunders Farm, you can explore their drive-thru holiday event, then exit your vehicle to visit the market, where you can buy a Christmas tree and seasonal treats.

Website

Alight At Night

Price: $15 per person

When: November 26, 2021 - January 1, 2022

Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is worth the drive to see the over one million lights transforming Upper Canada Village into a colourful wonderland.

Website

Trees Of Hope

Price: Free

When: November 30, 2021 - January 3, 2022

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: For a scene fit for a holiday fairytale, you can visit Ottawa's castle to see all the Christmas trees in the lobby.

Website

Sippin' Santa

Price: 💸

When: From November 30

Address: The Standard Luxury Tavern, 360 Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you wish you were spending the holidays on a beach, you won't want to miss this Christmas bar that has tons of tropical cocktails.

Website

Christmas In Old-Aylmer

Price: Free

When: November 26-28 and December 3-5, 2021

Address: 120 Rue Principale, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: This adorable market looks straight from a holiday postcard. While visiting, you can buy delicious treats and finish up your holiday shopping.

Website

Candlelight: Holiday Special

Price: $30+ per person

When: December 11-22, 2021

Address: First Baptist Church, 140 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can listen to classic Christmas songs at this magical concert lit by candlelight.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

