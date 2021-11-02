This New Ice Maze Near Ottawa Opens This Winter & You'll Need To Skate To Escape
Glide through a frozen labyrinth! ⛸️
Who knew getting lost could be so much fun? This new ice maze near Ottawa opens this winter, and you'll need to glide your way through the frozen paths to escape.
Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée ice-skating labyrinth will be open daily from December 18, 2021, to January 9, 2022, and then weekends only until March 6, 2022.
While here, you'll be able to glide over up to five kilometres of frozen trails and you'll have so much fun trying to guess the correct way to go at every twist and turn.
Then, when you have made your way to the finish, you can purchase a mug of hot chocolate or coffee to help you warm up.
If you want to try this new attraction for yourself, you'll need to make a reservation. Tickets are $20 per person.
Parc Nature Eco-Odyssée
Price: $20 per person
When: December 18, 2021 - March 6, 2022
Address: 52 Ch. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: For a romantic date night, you can try to navigate the maze together under the twinkling lights as it is open until 9 p.m.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.