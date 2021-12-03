Trending Tags

8 Skating Spots Around Ottawa Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland

Explore an ice maze & a path through the forest! ⛸️

8 Skating Spots Around Ottawa Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland
@tiernsss | Instagram, @madisonmariellaa | Instagram

No winter would be complete without gliding on the ice. So here are eight skating spots around Ottawa where you can explore a glistening winter wonderland.

From a new ice maze filled with twists and turns to frozen trails that lead you through a lit forest at night, there are so many incredible activities you'll want to try for yourself.

Countryside Adventures

Price: $14+ per person

When: December (exact date TBA)

Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: They have a 3-kilometre long skating trail through the forest, snowshoeing trail, and a large tubing hill you can slide down.

Website

RiverOak

Price: $13.50 per person

When: December (exact date TBA)

Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can glide along an illuminated 3.5-kilometre ice path through a forest and meadows for a romantic date night.

Website

Parc Nature Eco-Odyssee

Price: $20 per person

When: December 18, 2021 - March 6, 2022

Address: 52 Ch. des Sources, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun trying to escape the new massive ice labyrinth.

Website

Lansdowne Park Skating Court

Price: Free

When: From November 26

Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can dance on the ice as part of the DJ nights or say hello to Santa, who will be visiting the rink in December.

Website

Rideau Hall Skating Rink

Price: TBA

When: January 10, 2022 - March 13, 2022

Address: 101 Princess Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Rideau Hall, you can make reservations to use the skating rink for a picture-perfect winter day.

Website

Rink Of Dreams

Price: Free

When: From December 3

Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: In front of City Hall, you can find an illuminated skating rink that overlooks colourful Christmas lights.

Website

Patinage en Foret

Price: $18+ per person

When: December 18, 2021 - March 1, 2022

Address: 9 Montee Beausoleil, Lac des Loups, QC

Why You Need To Go: It is a hidden gem only 45 minutes from Ottawa, where you can skate through a snow-covered forest.

Website

Rideau Canal Skateway

Price: Free

When: TBA

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is the world's largest skating rink and will take you through downtown Ottawa.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

