8 Skating Spots Around Ottawa Where You Can Glide Through A Glistening Winter Wonderland
Explore an ice maze & a path through the forest! ⛸️
No winter would be complete without gliding on the ice. So here are eight skating spots around Ottawa where you can explore a glistening winter wonderland.
From a new ice maze filled with twists and turns to frozen trails that lead you through a lit forest at night, there are so many incredible activities you'll want to try for yourself.
Countryside Adventures
Price: $14+ per person
When: December (exact date TBA)
Address: 16495 Sixth Rd., Moose Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: They have a 3-kilometre long skating trail through the forest, snowshoeing trail, and a large tubing hill you can slide down.
RiverOak
Price: $13.50 per person
When: December (exact date TBA)
Address: 2900 York's Corners Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can glide along an illuminated 3.5-kilometre ice path through a forest and meadows for a romantic date night.
Parc Nature Eco-Odyssee
Price: $20 per person
When: December 18, 2021 - March 6, 2022
Address: 52 Ch. des Sources, Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun trying to escape the new massive ice labyrinth.
Lansdowne Park Skating Court
Price: Free
When: From November 26
Address: Princess Patricia Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can dance on the ice as part of the DJ nights or say hello to Santa, who will be visiting the rink in December.
Rideau Hall Skating Rink
Price: TBA
When: January 10, 2022 - March 13, 2022
Address: 101 Princess Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Rideau Hall, you can make reservations to use the skating rink for a picture-perfect winter day.
Rink Of Dreams
Price: Free
When: From December 3
Address: 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In front of City Hall, you can find an illuminated skating rink that overlooks colourful Christmas lights.
Patinage en Foret
Price: $18+ per person
When: December 18, 2021 - March 1, 2022
Address: 9 Montee Beausoleil, Lac des Loups, QC
Why You Need To Go: It is a hidden gem only 45 minutes from Ottawa, where you can skate through a snow-covered forest.
Rideau Canal Skateway
Price: Free
When: TBA
Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is the world's largest skating rink and will take you through downtown Ottawa.
