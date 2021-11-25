This Alpine Roller Coaster Near Ottawa Lets You Race Down The Slopes At Up To 35-km/hr
You can ride it solo or with a friend! ❄️
Skiing isn't the only way to race down the slopes. For a thrilling adventure, you can ride an alpine roller coaster near Ottawa.
Located just under two hours from Ottawa by car, The Viking at Sommet Saint-Sauveur is the perfect weekend road trip.
Here you can ride a roller coaster alone or with a friend, along a 1.5-track that will take you through a glistening forest.
But how fast you travel is up to you. The ride can reach speeds up to 35 kilometres per hour, so you are sure to feel the wind blowing through your hair. But if racing down at full speed isn't for you, you can take things slower and enjoy the views.
Tickets are $15.99 per person for one ride, or if you purchase two or more runs, it is $11.99 for each ride.
The Viking
Price: $15.99 per person for one run
When: Until May 15, 2022
Address: 350 Avenue St. Denis, Saint-Sauveur, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you love roller coasters, The Viking would be a great activity to try with your BFF. Afterwards, you can try all the other incredible winter activities Sommet Saint-Sauveur.
