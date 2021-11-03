11 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You've Already Blown Your Budget
Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. ☃️
All the holiday events and gifts can quickly become expensive. But just because you've already blown your budget doesn't mean you can't have fun. Here are 11 free things to do in Ontario this winter.
Once the snow hits the ground, there are so many things to see or do where you won't need to open your wallet. From holiday events filled with twinkling lights to classic winter fun like tobogganing, we have budget-friendly activities you'll want to try.
Simcoe Christmas Panorama
Price: Free
When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun seeing the 300,000 colourful lights, festive displays and shopping at the market.
Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy Of Lights
Price: Free (donations accepted)
When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay warm in your car and drive through a tunnel of lights on this 1.5-kilometre route.
Felker's Falls
Price: Free
Address: Ackland Street, Stoney Creek, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Felker's Falls Conservation Area, you can enjoy the crisp air and hike to a 22-metre-high frozen waterfall.
Burlington Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: December 9-12, 2021
Address: Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: The European-style market covered in twinkling lights is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Visit Almonte
Price: Free
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like the star of a Hallmark movie while exploring this postcard-worthy town.
Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village
Price: Free
When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: At Blue Mountain Village, you'll be able to follow a 1-kilometre trail of twinkling lights and see Santa in a horse-drawn carriage.
Lights On Stratford
Price: Free
When: December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022
Address: Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this immersive event, you'll be able to interact with glowing installations like a giant Sky Castle that will change colours as you move around it.
St. Jacobs Sparkles
Price: Free
When: November 12-28, 2021
Address: St. Jacobs, ON
Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs turns into a sparkling Christmas town in the winter, with the stores and streets covered in lights. You can get your photo taken with Santa, listen to live music and get a delicious cup of hot chocolate.
Burlington Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: Friday, November 26 to Saturday, January 8
Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Burlington Festival Of Lights would be the perfect date night, as the two of you can stroll through the park and see all the illuminated displays together.
Winter Festival Of Lights
Price: Free
When: November 13, 2021, to February 21, 2022
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada and will have 3 million dazzling lights.
Green’s Creek Toboggan Hill
Price: Free
Address: Bearbrook Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like a kid again and have fun sliding down this giant toboggan hill.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.