Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
winter in ontario

11 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You've Already Blown Your Budget

Having fun doesn't have to cost a thing. ☃️

11 Free Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You've Already Blown Your Budget
@nmctavish09 | Instagram, @thecolourfultraveler | Instagram

All the holiday events and gifts can quickly become expensive. But just because you've already blown your budget doesn't mean you can't have fun. Here are 11 free things to do in Ontario this winter.

Once the snow hits the ground, there are so many things to see or do where you won't need to open your wallet. From holiday events filled with twinkling lights to classic winter fun like tobogganing, we have budget-friendly activities you'll want to try.

Simcoe Christmas Panorama

Price: Free

When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 50 Bonnie Dr., Simcoe, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun seeing the 300,000 colourful lights, festive displays and shopping at the market.

Website

Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy Of Lights

Price: Free (donations accepted)

When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stay warm in your car and drive through a tunnel of lights on this 1.5-kilometre route.

Website

Felker's Falls

Price: Free

Address: Ackland Street, Stoney Creek, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Felker's Falls Conservation Area, you can enjoy the crisp air and hike to a 22-metre-high frozen waterfall.

Website

Burlington Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: December 9-12, 2021

Address: Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: The European-style market covered in twinkling lights is sure to get you in the holiday spirit.

Website

Visit Almonte

Price: Free

Address: Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like the star of a Hallmark movie while exploring this postcard-worthy town.

Website

Holiday Magic At Blue Mountain Village

Price: Free

When: November 19, 2021, to January 2, 2022

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Blvd., The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: At Blue Mountain Village, you'll be able to follow a 1-kilometre trail of twinkling lights and see Santa in a horse-drawn carriage.

Website

Lights On Stratford

Price: Free

When: December 17, 2021, to January 28, 2022

Address: Stratford, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this immersive event, you'll be able to interact with glowing installations like a giant Sky Castle that will change colours as you move around it.

Website

St. Jacobs Sparkles

Price: Free

When: November 12-28, 2021

Address: St. Jacobs, ON

Why You Need To Go: St. Jacobs turns into a sparkling Christmas town in the winter, with the stores and streets covered in lights. You can get your photo taken with Santa, listen to live music and get a delicious cup of hot chocolate.

Website

Burlington Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: Friday, November 26 to Saturday, January 8

Address: Spencer Smith Park, 1400 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Burlington Festival Of Lights would be the perfect date night, as the two of you can stroll through the park and see all the illuminated displays together.

Website

Winter Festival Of Lights

Price: Free

When: November 13, 2021, to February 21, 2022

Address: Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is the largest free outdoor lights festival in Canada and will have 3 million dazzling lights.

Website

Green’s Creek Toboggan Hill

Price: Free

Address: Bearbrook Road, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feel like a kid again and have fun sliding down this giant toboggan hill.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

13 Ontario Christmas Events Where You Can See Colourful Lights Without Leaving Your Car

Some locations are free! ✨

@bingemans | Instagram

Bring on the holiday magic. At these Ontario Christmas events, you can see colourful twinkling lights without leaving your car.

Instead of freezing outdoors, you can stay warm in your vehicle and drive-thru tunnels of lights and displays that look straight out of the North Pole.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario’s Ski Snow Valley Has 13 Giant Snow Tubing Slides You Can Try This Winter (VIDEO)

It is only one hour from Toronto!

@skisnowvalley | Instagram

Only one hour from Toronto, you can try 13 snow tubing slides at Ski Snow Valley.

Unlike the snowy slopes you used to slide down as a kid, these tubing lanes are over ten stories tall and make for a thrilling ride!

Keep Reading Show less

Niagara's Winter Winery Experience Lets You Sip Icewine In A Sparkling Snow Globe

The cellar is being transformed into a winter wonderland ❄️

The Hare Wine Co. | Handout

This Niagara winery will make you feel as though you've stepped through a wardrobe into Narnia.

The Hare Wine Co. is transforming its cellar into a magical winter wonderland starting November 19, and you can sip icewine surrounded by frosty decor.

Keep Reading Show less

This Ontario Vineyard Has Boozy Snowshoeing Tours Where You Can Sip Multiple Types Of Wine

You also get a plate of cheese and charcuterie! 🍷

@aijing_on_trails | Instagram, @georgianhills | Instagram

If you love a glass of chardonnay or pinot grigio, you'll want to head to this Ontario vineyard this winter.

Georgian Hills Vineyards has partnered with Free Spirit Tours to offer guided snowshoeing tours where you'll explore the Petun Conservation Area.

Keep Reading Show less