This Christmas Drive-Thru In Ontario Is Free & Has Thousands Of Twinkling Lights (VIDEOS)
You'll see over 75 festive displays! 🎄
There is no need to freeze outside to see colourful holiday lights. Without ever leaving your car, you can explore this Christmas drive-thru in Ontario.
This winter, the Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy Of Lights is happening nightly from December 4, 2021, until January 2, 2022.
This year, the route is approximately 1.5 kilometres long and will lead you past 75 displays.
Plus, you'll get to drive through a magical tunnel with over 4,000 lights!
The illuminated route is absolutely free. No tickets are required, but donations are accepted.
Uxbridge Optimist Fantasy of Lights
Price: Free (donations accepted)
When: December 4, 2021, to January 2, 2022 (6-9:30 p.m.)
Address: Elgin Park Drive, Uxbridge, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's the perfect last-minute winter adventure, as you don't need to pre-book tickets.
