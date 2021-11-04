Muskoka’s New Enchanting Night Walk Will Let You Play With Thousands Of Interactive Lights
A evening of magic and wonder. ✨
You'll feel like you've stepped into an enchanted forest at this new night walk in Muskoka.
Eclipse "Walk With Light" is happening at Muskoka Heritage Place in Huntsville from November 5, 2021, to May 7, 2022.
Along the 550-metre illuminated path, you'll get to play with lights that will respond when you make sounds. The path takes you on a circuit to visit installations linked to the seasons of the year and cycles of the moon, all made up of unique soundscapes and 20,000 lights.
It is up to you how long you spend in each area, as there is no limit on how much time you spend in crystalline, awaken, twilight, moonrise, and sundial areas.
To attend, you'll need to pre-purchase your $5 admission ticket.
Eclipse "Walk With Light"
Price: $5 per person
When: November 5, 2021, to May 7, 2022
Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical experience would be a fantastic road trip with your friends.
