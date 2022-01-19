Trending Tags

winter in ontario

This Ontario Trail Has 'Goat Walks' & You Can Take A Cute Critter Through A Glowing Forest

The experience only costs $5. 🐐

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Ontario Trail Has 'Goat Walks' & You Can Take A Cute Critter Through A Glowing Forest
@eclipselightwalk | Instagram, @muskokagoataway | Instagram

If you're looking for a reason to get outside, here's a super cute incentive.

Eclipse Walk With Light is offering 'goat walks' through its illuminated forest, and you can stroll with an adorable little critter beneath glowing lights.

Locate in Huntsville, the trail leads through a dazzling woodland filled with interactive light installations and dreamy soundscapes.

On Tuesday nights until the end of March, you can take one of Muskoka Goat Away's fluffy goats along a portion of the trail for a super cute adventure.

You and your furry friend can explore the twinkling lights and unique installations, and after the walk is finished, you can warm up with treats and drinks.

The goat walk lasts about ten minutes and is included in the admission price. To book the experience, you just need to purchase a ticket for the Tuesday night walk.

Eclipse Goat Walk

Price: $5 per person

When: Tuesdays until the end of March, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: Stroll through a glowing forest with an adorable goat for a cute outdoor adventure.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

