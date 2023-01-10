This Ontario Trail Leads You Through An Illuminated Forest & You Can Go On 'Goat Walks'
There are other special events too.🐐
You can walk through a glowing forest full of interactive displays and light projections set to sound in Ontario this winter.
Eclipse Walk With Light is back for the season in Huntsville on select evenings and they have special "goat walks".
You can take a night walk through an enchanted forest full of heritage buildings and light installations synchronized to sounds that represent the seasons of the year and the moon cycles.
The goat walks take place each Thursday evening into March and you can take a fluffy friend from Muskoka Goat Away with you along part of the glowing trail. If you want to enjoy this special experience you can simply buy a Thursday ticket for the magical walk.
You can visit the trail on select days throughout the week and there are other special events, like live music and busker performances. These extra activities typically take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, weather permitting.
All of the special events are included in the admission price of $5. On Fridays and Saturdays, you can warm up with on-site eats such as fried chicken sandwiches, doughnuts and hot chocolate.
Goat Walks, Eclipse Walk With Light
Price: $5
When: Thursday evenings until March 16, 2023
Address: 100 Forbes Hill Dr., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stroll along an illuminated forest trail full of sound-light displays and take a furry friend with you on select evenings.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.