This Hidden Hike In Ontario Has Boardwalks That Pass Towering Cliffs & Glistening Lakes
There are 70 kilometres of trails to explore.
Hidden in a private forest reserve in Ontario are more than 70 kilometres of hiking trails that wind through a 10,000-acre wilderness.
Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve in Huntsville is a picturesque place to hike or spend the night in a cabin. It features dense forests full of fall colours, boardwalk sections that pass cliffs and lookout points over sparkling lakes.
There are nine main trails to choose from, ranging from 4.2-kilometres to 13 kilometres long, and a bunch of "link trails" so you can customize the length of your adventure.
Solitaire Trail is one of the main routes and it leads around the largest of the 20 lakes in the wildlife reserve. It's a relatively flat and easy path with boardwalk sections and views of the lake. There is one slightly steep area that leads up to the Echo Rock Lookout.
The lookout will have you gazing from a cliff to a stunning forest across the lake. It is one of four noteworthy lookout points in the forested reserve.
The trail features many unique views and places to stop, including a large quartz outcrop and historical homestead buildings. The quartz outcrop is unusual for the area and you'll find it near Echo Rock.
The full trail length is 13 kilometres and it connects to multiple link trails if you'd like to add to your hiking distance. It is considered one of the most popular and interesting of the surrounding hike options. Keep your eyes peeled for rocky cliffs, picnic areas and beaver dams along the way.
The park is open for day visitors from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A safety waiver must be signed before entering the property, which you can find online.
Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve
Price: Free
Address: 1088 Buck Lake Landing, Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike through a magical wilderness and enjoy views of lakes, forests and cliff faces.
