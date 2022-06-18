7 Gorgeous Ontario Lookout Spots That Will Make You Forget You're In Canada
It's time for a road trip!
From coast to coast, Canada is filled with so much natural beauty, from rocky vistas to crystal blue waters. You may be surprised to discover how many unique and stunning lookouts you'll find in the province of Ontario alone.
Mother Nature has given us some epic places to explore, so whether you want to go chasing waterfalls or wandering through caves, Ontario has you covered.
It's time to pack the car for a summer road trip, so you can discover some of these Ontario lookout views for yourself.
Devil's Monument
Price: $5 / hour parking
Address: 163 Borchardt Rd., Northern Bruce Peninsula, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a 2-kilometre trail loop to a crystal blue water view that looks like it belongs in the Caribbean. The monument itself is a massive "flowerpot" rock formation you can spot from the lookout.
Cheltenham Badlands
Price: $11.30+ entry
When: Spring to Fall
Address: 1739 Olde Base Line Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can admire this geological gem that looks like you've stepped onto the red surface of Mars. It's important to stay on the boardwalk trails so as to not disturb this unique landscape.
McGinnis Lake
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
When: May 13 to October 10, 2022
Address: 2249 Northey's Bay Rd., Woodview, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hike in Petroglyphs Provincial park to a rare turquoise lake, one of only a few meromictic lakes in Canada. The park is also home to some historic rock paintings.
Ouimet Canyon
Price: $12.25 per vehicle
When: May 20 to October 2, 2022
Address: Greenwich Lake Rd., Pass Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning canyon scene is easier to get to than you'd imagine. There is a one-kilometre trail around the edge of the canyon with two lookout points to this dramatic gorge view.
Point Pelee
Price: $8.50 per adult, April to October ($6.50 in the winter)
Address: 1118 Point Pelee Dr., Leamington, ON
Why You Need To Go: An easy walk will lead you to the southernmost tip of Canada, a sandy point that is surrounded by blue waters. The national park also boasts a marsh boardwalk where you'll find more beautiful views.
Bruce's Caves
Price: Parking fee on site
Address: Grey Rd. 1, Wiarton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through ancient sea caves and follow a trail to a rugged view at Skinner's Bluff Scenic Lookout. You can keep exploring caves by driving to the nearby hiking trail for Greig's Caves.
Inglis Falls
Price: Parking fee on site
Address: 237785 Inglis Falls Rd., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll find an 18-metre tall waterfall that looks like it belongs in a jungle rainforest just a short walk from a nearby parking lot. You can snap a pic from the viewing platform or continue exploring hiking trails.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.