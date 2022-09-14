NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Ontario Lookout Tower Has Scenic Views Of Fall Leaves & It's A Short Hike To Get There

It's free to visit.🍂🗼

Ottawa Staff Writer
Girl lookout over a valley from a lookout tower. Right: View of fall colours in Ontario.

@selfcare.withem | Instagram, @mirandajordens | Instagram

You can admire the fall colours from above at this stunning lookout spot in Ontario.

Sager Conservation Area is two hours from Toronto and has a scenic lookout tower that won't take you long to reach.

The structure is one of the highest points in the area and you'll enjoy a panoramic view of a valley full of changing fall leaves.

The hiking trail is a short but mighty trek up a forested staircase. It is one kilometre long and begins at the base of the hill leading up to the lookout tower.

The tower is 30 feet tall and boasts views of the Trent River valley and nearby areas speckled with lush trees. It takes almost 50 steps to get to the top.

There are interpretive panels at the peak of the tower providing insight into the features you're gazing out upon. Picnic tables are close by so you can relax with a snack after your adventure.

There is no parking or admission fee, so get ready for a stunning fall experience.

Sager Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can take a quick hike to a stunning valley lookout and admire the autumn colours.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

