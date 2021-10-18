6 Breathtaking Ontario Lookouts Where You Can Escape The Crowds This Fall
The views are unbe-leaf-able. 🍂
For next-level fall views without any crowds, you'll want to explore these breathtaking Ontario lookouts.
Unfortunately, some of the most popular spots to view the foliage get very busy, especially on weekends. But there are plenty of under-the-radar sites across the province where the views are just as extraordinary.
So before the snow arrives, here are six stunning locations you'll want to see for yourself:
Doube's Trestle Bridge
Price: Free
Address: Trans-Canada Trail, Kawartha Lakes, ON
Why You Need To Go: Doube's Trestle Bridge will let you walk above a woodland for jaw-dropping views of the colourful leaves.
Sager Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 30 Golf Course Rd., Quinte West, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a secret gem in Ontario where you can climb up a lookout tower for an extraordinary view of the Trent River Valley.
Robertson Cliffs
Price: Free
Address: Robertson Lake Road, Algoma, ON
Why You Need To Go: Robertson Cliffs near Sault Ste. Marie is a lesser-known lookout where you can marvel at the views of the brilliant foliage in the Bellevue Valley and the Goulais River.
Fire Tower Lookout
Price: Free
Address: Fire Tower Road, Elliot Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here you can enjoy views of ruby and gold leaves as far as your eyes can see.
Fleetwood Creek Natural Area
Price: Free
Address: 902 Ballyduff Rd., Pontypool, ON
Why You Need To Go: Only a short drive from Toronto, the lookout platform is a peaceful spot to enjoy autumn views.
Temagami Fire Tower
Price: Free (donations accepted)
Address: Temagami, ON
Why You Need To Go: For an unforgettable adventure, you can climb up a 100-foot tall lookout tower.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.