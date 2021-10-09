This Ontario Hike Will Take You To A 100-Foot Tall Tower With Jaw-Dropping Lookouts

From towering cliff lookouts to waterfall paradises, you can fill your world with colour by hiking through these areas.
Weaver's Creek Falls is the perfect adventure for those who want to take it easy.
A short boardwalk trail leads to a woodland waterfall surrounded by vibrant trees.
For something a little more challenging, you can visit Fleetwood Creek Natural Area.
The trail features a wooden lookout area so you can gaze out at all the autumn glory.
Cup And Saucer Trail offers 360-degree views of the world below, and you'll definitely want to bring a camera to this lookout.
Put on your coziest vest and take a trip to these colourful fall hikes soon!
Mono Cliffs Provincial Park
Price: Prices vary
Address: 795122 3rd Line E., Orangeville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located along the scenic Bruce Trail, you can hike your way through a canyon and along cliffs for towering autumn views.
Skinners Bluff Trail
Price: Free
Address: Skinners Bluff, ON
Why You Need To Go: Soak up the fall colours from a rocky peak on this hike. You can even explore ancient sea caverns as you wander along the trail.
Cup And Saucer Trail
Price: Free
Address: 4097 ON-540, Sheguiandah, ON
Why You Need To Go: See the Niagara Escarpment burst into colour by adventuring along 70-meter cliffs and 12 kilometres of trails.
Weaver's Creek Falls
Price: Free
Address: 75 2nd Ave. E., Owen Sound, ON
Why You Need To Go: Waterfalls and gorgeous colours? What could be better! This 300-metre boardwalk will take you on a short hike to a cascade surrounded by autumn splendour.
Rock Glen Conservation Area
Price: $4 per person
Address: 8680 Rock Glen Rd., Lambton Shores, ON
Why You Need To Go: Wander through a forest filled with rare trees, soak up waterfall views, and enjoy a scenic gorge in this area. You can even go fossil hunting and take one home with you.
Rattlesnake Point
Price: $6.50 per adult
When: By reservation only
Address: 7200 Appleby Ln., Milton, ON
Why You Need To Go: This towering lookout is the perfect place to enjoy the season. Hike your way up to Buffalo Crag Lookout Point and gaze over the red and orange landscape.
Fleetwood Creek Natural Area
Price: Free
Address: 902 Ballyduff Rd., Pontypool, ON
Why You Need To Go: Complete with a wooden lookout area, this serene forest trail is a great way to escape this city this fall.
Thornton Bales Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 1260 19th Sideroad, King City, ON
Why You Need To Go: This challenging autumn hike features 99 steps through a forest filled with colourful leaves.
