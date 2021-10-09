Trending Tags

ontario hikes

This Ontario Hike Will Take You To A 100-Foot Tall Tower With Jaw-Dropping Lookouts

Enjoy views of the colourful leaves and blue lakes! 😍

This Ontario Hike Will Take You To A 100-Foot Tall Tower With Jaw-Dropping Lookouts
@temagamichamber | Instagram, @carsongodin | Instagram

For specular panoramic views of the fall foliage, you'll want to add this Ontario hike to your bucket list.

In northeastern Ontario, you can find the 100-foot tall Temagami Fire Tower on the summit of Caribou Mountain.

Seeing it for yourself is remarkably easy. After parking your vehicle near the base, it is a quick five-minute walk.

Then you can climb the stairs to the top of the tower for a marvellous view of the surrounding forest bursting in fall hues, the town of Temagami and nearby lakes.

The landmark will remain open this year until snow arrives, and there is no fee to visit, but donations are accepted.

Temagami Fire Tower

Price: Free (donations accepted)

Address: Temagami, ON

Why You Need To Go: In addition to the view from the top of the tower, there are viewing platforms at the base.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

