This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To A Lookout Tower With Panoramic Views Of Hidden Lakes

You'll walk up forest steps to a stunning view.

Ottawa Staff Writer
@getoutsideottawa | Instagram, @noemie.lamotheee | Instagram

You can hike 1.5-kilometres to an observation tower with a stunning panoramic view of surrounding lakes and dense forests.

Mont Cayamant has a network of hiking trails about two hours from Ottawa, including the Tower Trail that leads you directly to the stunning tower lookout.

The trails range in length, totaling over eight kilometres of hikes to choose from. The tower trail (sentier de la tour) leads directly to the tower and connects with other trails within the network.

The trail has a rocky staircase made of over 500 steps before you reach the lookout. The tower is 26 metres tall and takes about 125 steps to feel on top of the world.

There is a spacious parking lot with information centres, where it is free to park. The area also has rustic camping sites where you can extend your adventure.

Mont Cayamant

Price: Free

Address: Chem. du Mont Cayamant, Cayamant, QC

Why You Need To Go: With over eight kilometres of trails to choose from, the three-kilometre 'sentier de la tour' leads you directly to a lookout tower with surrounding views of lush forests and blue lakes.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

