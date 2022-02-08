This Hike Near Ottawa Leads To A Lookout Tower With Panoramic Views Of Hidden Lakes

Vickie is a military veteran and experienced hiker who promotes everyday wellness and getting out to explore nature. She has created Ottawa hiking guides along with other outdoorsy merchandise, with proceeds donated to mental health and conservation efforts. She's a true wanderer and is a knowledge base of local hikes and small shops nearby.
She also gave us some tips for sunrise and sunset hikes. Plan to arrive at your viewing location 45 minutes prior to sunrise and 30 minutes before sunset time so you don't miss it. "A huge tip is to hike the trail during the day first," she explained that this helps to get familiar with the area and not get lost when the trail looks different in the dark.
Manitou Mountain
"Park at the Barrett Chute parking lot and follow the trail up, you want to get to the Skywalk loop. It's at the Skywalk loop, either at that location or right at the top of where the ski lift is, are the two best sunrise viewpoints," Vickie said, "What I like about that one is that the sun rises right over Calabogie Lake, and if you look down at the lake it looks like a bear."
Best Views: Sunrise.
Price: Free
Address: Barrett Chute Rd., Calabogie, ON
Website
Mont Morissette
"Mont Morissette has three main trails, you could either park at the base and hike trail one up to the tower or (if it's plowed) you could drive up to the tower, " Vickie told Narcity, "It offers a 360-degree view of the Outaouais region and is probably one of more magical sunrise sunset spots around. You're usually above the clouds... After that, you could hike trail one or two down."
She also mentioned, "The reason I like this is because if people only have mild mobility issues, then driving up to the tower is an awesome option. The tower is very well built with wide stairs and rest sections in between."
Best Views: Both sunrises and sunsets
Price: Free
Address: 35 Chem. du Lac Long, Blue Sea, QC
Website
Mont Tremblant
While known primarily for winter skiing, Mont Tremblant also has snowshoe trails and hiking trails that can be used year-round. If you're feeling bold you can hike the full mountain, or take the gondola up straight to the views.
"Again, for mobility, it has the gondola going up, and once you get to the top it has that added observation tower that you walk over to if you want... you could go to the flat platform to the right or you could go to the left and you could go up this small observation tower," Vickie explained.
Best Views: Sunsets
Price: Free
Address: 1000 Chem. des Voyageurs, Mont-Tremblant, QC
Website
Blueberry Mountain
Vickie told us that there used to be a sketchy dirt road leading up to the trailhead, but there have been recent improvements made, "Blueberry Mountain is now paved and they now have a bench at the top and multiple benches along the way."
She also wanted to make clear, "Don't feed the chickens. [The property owners] live at the base near the trailhead, so their houses are right there, and they have free-range chickens." Be extra mindful as you're driving to the trail in case a chicken is trying to cross the road.
"Then, of course, the view. The view from Blueberry Mountain you can see Manitou Mountain because they are across the valley from each other."
Best Views: Sunset
Price: Free
Address: 502 Hills of Peace Rd., Lanark, ON
Website
Deacon Escarpment
At Deacon Escarpment, you can go hiking for the day or book an overnight stay at one of their rustic cabins. "They have an excellent sunset lookout," Vickie told us, "The hot tip is if you book with them to stay at the Sarah Lesley cabin. You have the whole sunset views to yourself on this big rock face on the escarpment."
You can easily access the main lookout area by using the trail map. "They have trail maps available at the parking lot and you just take a laminated trail map, leave your money for parking and away you go."
"The first bit to get up to the trails is a bum burner hill. It's a good glute workout."
Best Views: Sunset
Price: $11.30 entrance fee
Address: 12560 ON-60, Golden Lake, ON
Website
Wabun Lake
"This would be the one that would require navigation skills if you decided to do the full 18-kilometre loop. If you decide to do only the 1.5-kilometres up to the lookout point you don't really need navigation, it's fairly easy. You follow the forest road up to the hydro lines and then once you're at the hydro lines, you keep going for 20 metres and you'll see the lookout points." Vickie clarified for us.
She also wanted to note that, "The road may not be maintained, down to the trailhead on the way in. It's also a good bum burner [hike]."
Best Views: Sunset
Price: Free
Address: Wabun Lake Rd., Greater Madawaska, ON
Website
Palmerston Canonto Conservation Area
"There are two main lookouts there that offer vista views, there's a pond, and at the one lookout they have a trail box [log book] where you can sign your name."
Best Views: Sunrise
Price: Free
Address: Arcol Rd., Ompah, ON
Website
