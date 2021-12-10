Trending Tags

This Hike Near Ottawa Leads You To Panoramic Lookout Tower Over Snow-Covered Mountains

It is only one hour from Ottawa!

@claudia_coulombe | Instagram, @liss_maiz | Instagram

Whether you want to earn the view at the top, or prefer easy access to an epic view, Montagnes Noires de Ripon has the lookout for you.

One hour from Ottawa you will find a snowy mountain top with hiking and snowshoe trails, a tubing hill and breathtaking panoramic views of surrounding mountains.

To reach both the observation tower and a second Belvedere lookout you can follow trail number seven, for a moderate-rated hiking loop. This trail begins at parking lot P2 and it's best to follow it clockwise to hike uphill first. There is an outhouse washroom available in the parking lot.

You'll be in awe at the forests and mountain valley views surrounding you. Spot large boulders throughout your hike, dating back to the ice age.

This full hiking trail will take about one to two hours, depending on your walking speed, and time spent enjoying the lookouts.

If you want to skip the mountain hike and head straight for the observation tower, you can access it directly from parking lot 'P3'. The second lookout at Belvédère can be accessed from parking lot 'P4'.

There is an entrance fee to the park, which is $8 per adult. Payment can be made at one of the self-service stations in the parking lots.

Montagnes Noires De Ripon

Price: $8+

Address: 39, Chem. de la Montagne Noire, Ripon, QC

Why You Need To Go: There are a number of winter activities to be enjoyed, and you cannot beat the 360-degree view of surrounding mountains and forests.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

