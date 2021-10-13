Trending Tags

This Trail Near Ottawa Has An Observation Tower With Golden Views As Far As The Eye Can See

Climb the 18-metre tower for a look out over the forest.

@jameslifee | Instagram, @mik_charette | Instagram

For a jaw-dropping view of the fall leaves, you can climb to the top of an observation tower on this hiking trail near Ottawa.

Mont Morissette Regional Park is less than two hours away from Ottawa and well worth the drive for the next-level view of the golden foliage as far as the eye can see.

Visiting the park is free, and inside, you can explore a 2.1-kilometre trail that will take you to an 18-metre tall observation tower.

After climbing to the top, you'll be able to enjoy a panoramic view of several lakes and the colourful leaves.

If you're searching for ideas for what to do this weekend, why not plan a road trip with your friends and see the lesser-known gem for yourself.

Mont Morissette Regional Park

Price: Free

Address: 35 Chem. du Lac Long, Blue Sea, QC

Why You Need To Go: The observation platform has multiple levels where you can photograph the fall colours.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

