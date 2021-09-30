Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ottawa

This Boardwalk Trail In Ottawa Is Hidden In The Suburbs & Leads To A Golden Wonderland

The hike is so easy you won't spill your PSL.

This Boardwalk Trail In Ottawa Is Hidden In The Suburbs & Leads To A Golden Wonderland
@farhina_b_photograph | Instagram, @nimaa_eb | Instagram

Gatineau Park isn't the only breathtaking spot to see the fall foliage. This boardwalk trail in Ottawa is an easy trek that will lead you through a golden wonderland.

In the east end of the city, you can find the 1.2-kilometre Mer Bleue Bog Trail, which will take you over an approximately 7,700-year-old bog.

To start your adventure, head to the free parking lot P22. The well-marked path is steps away.

While the area is gorgeous year-round, it is especially stunning in the autumn because you can see tons of bright yellow conifers.

So make sure to have your camera ready when you follow the loop path.

If you want to explore the boardwalk for yourself, the gates open daily at 8 a.m. and close at sunset.

Mer Bleue

Price: Free

Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It is a laid-back stroll that is perfect for people who are tight on time but want to get outdoors.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

7 Fall Hikes Around Ottawa That Are Actually Accessible By Public Transit

No car? Absolutely no problem!

@marcgravel.photography | Instagram, @jordxnmichael | Instagram

If you don't have a car, it doesn't mean you need to miss out on seeing the gorgeous fall foliage. These fall hikes around Ottawa are accessible by public transit, so it is time to use your PRESTO card.

There are so many breathtaking forest paths within the city where you can see leaves in shades of red, yellow, and orange.

Keep Reading Show less

Ottawa's Free Shuttle Bus Will Bring You To Gatineau Park Just In Time For Fall Rhapsody

See the Champlain Lookout, Pink Lake and more! 🍂

Gatineau Park | Facebook, @_briannadeavila_ | Instagram

This October, the NCC will have a free shuttle bus from Ottawa that will take you to Gatineau Park.

It will run on weekends from October 2 to 24 and Monday, October 11.

Keep Reading Show less

Camp Fortune’s Scenic Chairlift Near Ottawa Will Have You Soaring Over The Fall Colours

Sit back and see the red and orange leaves! 🍁

@campfortune | Instagram, Camp Fortune | Facebook

Hiking isn't the only way to see the fall foliage. Instead, you can ride Camp Fortune's scenic chairlift that will take you soaring over the colourful leaves.

To try it for yourself, you can head to Chelsea, just 25 minutes from Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Boardwalk Trails In Ontario That Will Lead You To Magical Fall Views

Add these to your bucket list. 🍂

@annaisnotlost | Instagram, @oohtamm | Instagram

It is time to get outdoors to see the colourful leaves. To help you plan your next hike, here are eight boardwalk trails in Ontario that will lead you to magical fall views.

Once the air gets crisp, it is the perfect time to spend some time outdoors. But if you aren't an avid hiker, don't worry. These flat walking paths are a leisurely adventure with exceptional views.

Keep Reading Show less