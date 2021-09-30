This Boardwalk Trail In Ottawa Is Hidden In The Suburbs & Leads To A Golden Wonderland
The hike is so easy you won't spill your PSL.
Gatineau Park isn't the only breathtaking spot to see the fall foliage. This boardwalk trail in Ottawa is an easy trek that will lead you through a golden wonderland.
In the east end of the city, you can find the 1.2-kilometre Mer Bleue Bog Trail, which will take you over an approximately 7,700-year-old bog.
To start your adventure, head to the free parking lot P22. The well-marked path is steps away.
While the area is gorgeous year-round, it is especially stunning in the autumn because you can see tons of bright yellow conifers.
So make sure to have your camera ready when you follow the loop path.
If you want to explore the boardwalk for yourself, the gates open daily at 8 a.m. and close at sunset.
Mer Bleue
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It is a laid-back stroll that is perfect for people who are tight on time but want to get outdoors.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.