Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Ottawa
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ottawa

7 Boardwalks Around Ottawa That Will Lead You To Spectacular Fall Views

Time to plan your next hiking adventure! 🍂

7 Boardwalks Around Ottawa That Will Lead You To Spectacular Fall Views
@_santiag0_torres_ | Instagram, @wander.dolls | Instagram

It's time to get outdoors and see the colourful leaves. To help you plan your next hike, here are seven boardwalks around Ottawa that will lead you to spectacular fall views.

Instead of a gruelling climb uphill to reach a lookout, these flat paths are perfect for a relaxing stroll to see the sights without breaking a sweat.

Here are all the nearby boardwalks you'll want to visit this season:

Jack Pine Trail

Price: Free

Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll walk next to towering trees and cross several ponds where you might see beavers.

Website

Pink Lake

Price: Free

Address: Gatineau Parkway, Gatineau, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you don't mind climbing stairs, this popular trail in Gatineau Park will take you through the forest and around a lake.

Website

Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 20020 Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Rd. 2, Summerstown, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a peaceful walking route where you can escape the crowds and explore a wetland boardwalk.

Website

Mer Bleue

Price: Free

Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This short boardwalk will lead you over a bog and past golden trees.

Website

Chapman Mills Conservation Area

Price: Free

Address: 253 Winding Way, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Here, you can follow the boardwalk path along the Rideau River.

Website

Old Quarry Trail

Price: Free

Address: Eagleson Road, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: While following the trail, you might see adorable little birds that stop to say hello.

Website

Findlay Creek

Price: Free

Address: 2835 Findlay Creek Dr., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a dog-friendly walking route that will take you through a marshland.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Ottawa's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

8​ Fall Activities Around Ottawa Where You Can Have Fun For $30 Or Less

Have fun without going broke!

@riley.kein | Instagram, @christiebouquet | Instagram

There is no need to break the bank to have fun. Here are eight fall activities around Ottawa where you have an incredible time for $30 or less.

From creepy haunted attractions to adorable pumpkin patches, there are tons of spots you'll want to visit for yourself. Or, for a super budget-friendly afternoon, you can ride a free shuttle bus to some of the most breathtaking hiking trails in the area.

Keep Reading Show less

This Gatineau Park Trail Near Ottawa Takes You Past Colourful Leaves, A Waterfall & Ruins

It is only 30 minutes from Ottawa!

@casemo7 | Instagram, @crmnxc | Instagram

No fall would be complete without going hiking in Gatineau Park.

Only 30 minutes from Ottawa, you can explore one of the most breathtaking sights, the Carbide Willson Ruins.

Keep Reading Show less

This Pitch-Black Corn Maze Is Less Than 2 Hours From Ottawa So Pack Your Flashlight

Do you dare? 😱

Fraisiere Lauzon et Fils | Facebook, Fraisiere Lauzon et Fils | Facebook

You'll need to bring your courage and your flashlight for this haunted corn maze near Ottawa.

Fraisiere Lauzon et Fils is just under two hours away by car, and they have a blood-curdling labyrinth filled with spooky decorations you can explore at night.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Waterfalls Near Ottawa That Are Surrounded By The Most Spectacular Fall Scenery

The most colorful season of all is here. 🍂
@salman.gsamar | Instagram, @marie.pier_lavoie | Instagram

Lace up your hiking boots; it is time to see the colourful foliage. Instead of your average walk in the woods, you can visit these waterfalls near Ottawa surrounded by the most spectacular fall scenery.

Some of the locations below are perfect if you don't have a car, as they are within the city. While others are just a short drive away and make a breathtaking afternoon adventure.

Keep Reading Show less