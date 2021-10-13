7 Boardwalks Around Ottawa That Will Lead You To Spectacular Fall Views
Time to plan your next hiking adventure! 🍂
It's time to get outdoors and see the colourful leaves. To help you plan your next hike, here are seven boardwalks around Ottawa that will lead you to spectacular fall views.
Instead of a gruelling climb uphill to reach a lookout, these flat paths are perfect for a relaxing stroll to see the sights without breaking a sweat.
Here are all the nearby boardwalks you'll want to visit this season:
Jack Pine Trail
Price: Free
Address: Moodie Drive, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll walk next to towering trees and cross several ponds where you might see beavers.
Pink Lake
Price: Free
Address: Gatineau Parkway, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you don't mind climbing stairs, this popular trail in Gatineau Park will take you through the forest and around a lake.
Cooper Marsh Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 20020 Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County Rd. 2, Summerstown, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a peaceful walking route where you can escape the crowds and explore a wetland boardwalk.
Mer Bleue
Price: Free
Address: Ridge Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This short boardwalk will lead you over a bog and past golden trees.
Chapman Mills Conservation Area
Price: Free
Address: 253 Winding Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Here, you can follow the boardwalk path along the Rideau River.
Old Quarry Trail
Price: Free
Address: Eagleson Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: While following the trail, you might see adorable little birds that stop to say hello.
Findlay Creek
Price: Free
Address: 2835 Findlay Creek Dr., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: It's a dog-friendly walking route that will take you through a marshland.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.