7 Fall Hikes Around Ottawa That Are Actually Accessible By Public Transit
No car? Absolutely no problem!
If you don't have a car, it doesn't mean you need to miss out on seeing the gorgeous fall foliage. These fall hikes around Ottawa are accessible by public transit, so it is time to use your PRESTO card.
There are so many breathtaking forest paths within the city where you can see leaves in shades of red, yellow, and orange.
Plus, you can always take the free shuttle bus to Gatineau Park this October.
Hog’s Back Park
Price: Free
Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is a short walking path that will lead you to a lookout point next to a waterfall.
Pine Grove
Price: Free
Address: Pine Grove Trail, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are several hiking trails within this large forest, including a short 1.46-kilometre path.
Monk Environmental Park
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: For those of you in Kanata, this hiking trail is a secret gem where you can feel like you escaped the city.
Parliament Hill Stairs
Price: Free
Address: Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The iconic staircase behind the Parliament Buildings not only provides a great workout but a dreamy view of the fall foliage and Ottawa River.
Sarsaparilla Trail
Price: Free
Address: Old Richmond Road, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The woodland walking path is perfect even for non-hikers as it is under a kilometre in length.
Beaver Pond Trail
Price: Free
Address: Beaver Pond Trail, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This path will take you under a canopy of golden trees and around a pond.
Voyageurs Pathway
Price: Free
Address: Voyageurs Pathway, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The 30-kilometre long path will lead you along the Ottawa River and is perfect for biking or exploring on foot.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.