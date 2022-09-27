7 Hiking Trails Around Ottawa With Stunning Lookouts That Showcase A Fall Spectacle
Panoramic views await.🍂
Ottawa is surrounded by beautiful nature trails that lead to breathtaking lookouts and they are a great way to check out the autumn colours.
Fall Rhapsody will be at its peak in no time and if you want to hike up to some stunning fall views, here are seven trails around Ottawa with observation towers and lookout points.
Foley Mountain Conservation Area
Price: $7 per day pass
Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: This conservation area has a number of hiking trails that wind through the forest but you don't need to walk far to reach the Spy Rock lookout. A short trail from the parking lot leads to a panoramic view over a quaint town and lakes.
Rock Dunder
Price: $5 per hiker
Address: 72 Stanley Lash Ln., Lyndhurst, ON
Why You Need To Go: This giant wilderness area has three main trails including the Morton Bay Loop which has a lookout point over the bay and the Summit Loop featuring a panoramic view of the Rideau Waterway.
King Mountain Trail
Price: Free
Address: Champlain Pkwy., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This hike in Gatineau Park is a 1.8-kilometre loop that goes over the escarpment and overlooks the Ottawa Valley. There are ten lookout points to admire along the way.
Parc régional du Mont Morissette
Price: Free
Address: 35 Chem. du Lac Long, Blue Sea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This massive park has 13 kilometres of hiking trails and a fire tower lookout you can climb up and gaze out over colourful fall leaves.
Parc des Montagnes Noires De Ripon
Price: $8+ per person
Address: 39 Chem. de la Montagne-Noire, Ripon, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Quebec park near Ottawa has two stunning areas that you can hike to and gaze out over fall colours. If an uphill hike isn't your jam, you can park at P3 to reach the observation tower and lot P4 to access Belvédère lookout.
Wolf Trail
Price: Free during the fall
Address: Chemin du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Also referred to as Trail 62, this hike in Gatineau Park is an 8.3-kilometre loop that includes a steep stretch through the forest to Tawadina Lookout. You'll enjoy a view of vibrant autumn trees.
Mont Cayamant
Price: Free
Address: Chem. du Mont Cayamant, Cayamant, QC
Why You Need To Go: About two hours from Ottawa, this park has an eight-kilometre network of hiking trails including a 1.5-kilometre Tower Trail. You'll walk 125 steps up an observation tower to a stunning panoramic forest view.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.