NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
comments
ottawa hikes

7 Hiking Trails Around Ottawa With Stunning Lookouts That Showcase A Fall Spectacle

Panoramic views await.🍂

Ottawa Staff Writer
Man looking out over a forest of fall colours. Right: Mont Morissette tower in the fall.

Man looking out over a forest of fall colours. Right: Mont Morissette tower in the fall.

@saalemismail | Instagram, @jameslifee | Instagram

Ottawa is surrounded by beautiful nature trails that lead to breathtaking lookouts and they are a great way to check out the autumn colours.

Fall Rhapsody will be at its peak in no time and if you want to hike up to some stunning fall views, here are seven trails around Ottawa with observation towers and lookout points.

Foley Mountain Conservation Area 

Price: $7 per day pass

Address: 105 Foley Mountain Ln., Westport, ON

Why You Need To Go: This conservation area has a number of hiking trails that wind through the forest but you don't need to walk far to reach the Spy Rock lookout. A short trail from the parking lot leads to a panoramic view over a quaint town and lakes.

Website

Rock Dunder

Price: $5 per hiker

Address: 72 Stanley Lash Ln., Lyndhurst, ON

Why You Need To Go: This giant wilderness area has three main trails including the Morton Bay Loop which has a lookout point over the bay and the Summit Loop featuring a panoramic view of the Rideau Waterway.

Website

King Mountain Trail

Price: Free

Address: Champlain Pkwy., Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This hike in Gatineau Park is a 1.8-kilometre loop that goes over the escarpment and overlooks the Ottawa Valley. There are ten lookout points to admire along the way.

Website

Parc régional du Mont Morissette

Price: Free

Address: 35 Chem. du Lac Long, Blue Sea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This massive park has 13 kilometres of hiking trails and a fire tower lookout you can climb up and gaze out over colourful fall leaves.

Website

Parc des Montagnes Noires De Ripon

Price: $8+ per person

Address: 39 Chem. de la Montagne-Noire, Ripon, QC

Why You Need To Go: This Quebec park near Ottawa has two stunning areas that you can hike to and gaze out over fall colours. If an uphill hike isn't your jam, you can park at P3 to reach the observation tower and lot P4 to access Belvédère lookout.

Website

Wolf Trail

Price: Free during the fall

Address: Chemin du Lac Meech, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: Also referred to as Trail 62, this hike in Gatineau Park is an 8.3-kilometre loop that includes a steep stretch through the forest to Tawadina Lookout. You'll enjoy a view of vibrant autumn trees.

Website

Mont Cayamant

Price: Free

Address: Chem. du Mont Cayamant, Cayamant, QC

Why You Need To Go: About two hours from Ottawa, this park has an eight-kilometre network of hiking trails including a 1.5-kilometre Tower Trail. You'll walk 125 steps up an observation tower to a stunning panoramic forest view.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Loading...