This Breathtaking Hiking Trail Near Ottawa Has Multiple Lookouts Over A Forest-Lined River
You'll walk past ancient rock paintings.
There is a hiking trail about two hours from Ottawa with breathtaking views that you need to see to believe.
Oiseau Rock Trail leads you up a rocky escarpment to a sacred site full of stunning scenery. There are multiple lookout points along the path where you can admire a dense forest of trees changing colour by the Ottawa River.
The hike is a 4.5-kilometre in-and-out trail, totalling nine kilometres if you go to the end and back. You'll wind through a beautiful forest and can stop at multiple points to look out from new heights or dip your toe down at the water's edge.
At the end of the trail, you'll reach Oiseau Rock and can feel at one with the birds in the sky as you gaze out over the river from 150 metres above water level.
The trail also features a bridge, a sandy beach and interpretive panels where you can learn about the nature of the area and some Indigenous history.
The rock itself is adorned in ancient Indigenous paintings and is considered archaeologically significant. The historic pictograph paintings are hundreds if not thousands of years old.
The region expresses extra caution during the fall season which corresponds with the hunting season. It is strongly suggested to wear orange or bright colours as of mid-September.
Oiseau Rock Trail
Price: $12 per vehicle
When: Until the end of autumn
Address: Chem. Schyan, Sheenboro, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a sacred site at the end of a hiking trail that features a stunning view of the Ottawa River and surrounding fall colours.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.