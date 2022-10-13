This Gorgeous Trail Lookout Is 2.5 Hours From Ottawa & The Fall View Is Poppin' With Colour
It's an epic sunset spot too.🍁
There is a stunning mountain lookout about 2.5 hours from Ottawa that is what autumn dreams are made of.
Two hiking trails can lead you to Mount King in Val David where you'll gaze out to a bright blue lake surrounded by vibrant coloured trees.
The Great Mont King Loop is a 6.7-kilometre path with uneven sections and multiple viewpoints. You'll start this trail from the Far Hills chalet in the Val-Morin sector of the park and find the stunning lookout peak around the mid-point of the trail.
You can also access this picturesque scene by taking the Condor King course that leaves from Chalet Anne Piché in the Dufresne sector. This 6.9-kilometre hiking loop has climbing walls and seven different viewpoints.
The Val-David – Val-Morin Regional Park has over 60 kilometres of trails and that loop through forests and over mountains. There are two other lookout peaks in addition to Mount King, Mount Condor and Mount McMaster.
This quaint Quebec town makes for a beautiful fall road trip where you can hike to new heights. If you're looking for more stunning lookout hikes around Ottawa, Oiseau Rock Trail has multiple lookout points and is about two hours from the city.
Falaise du Mont King
Price: $9 per adult, free for residents
Address: Mont King, Val-David-Val-Morin Regional Park, QC
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous fall lookout is a colourful scene worthy of a road trip.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.