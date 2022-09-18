7 Places Around Ottawa To Admire Fall Rhapsody That Doesn't Include An Uphill Hike
Treetop adventures and scenic patios.🍁
The air is getting crisp and that means the vibrant colours of fall will be gracing the capital region in no time. You may think the best way to admire Fall Rhapsody is with an intense uphill hike, but that is not the case.
If you're planning to chase stunning fall leaves, here are seven places to go around Ottawa that do not include a hike.
Book a fall cabin getaway
Price: $169+/night
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: You can spend a relaxing fall weekend immersed in nature at a cozy cabin near Ottawa. Cabinscape has a collection of mini stays in five areas around Ontario including Lanark County and Calabogie.
Take a chairlift to a mini coaster
Price: $20 per person, $30 for 2 rides
When: Until October 16, 2022
Address: 300 Chem. Dunlop, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Camp Fortune has a mountain coaster that winds through the trees and is a thrilling way to admire the fall colours. Your adventure begins with a scenic chairlift ride over the leaves to the base of the rollercoaster.
Climb through the treetops
Price: $32+ per person
When: Select dates through fall, depending on the activity
Address: 255 Rte. Principale, Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: The adventure park, Arbraska, has seven locations including Lafleche, about 20 minutes from Ottawa. You can fly through the trees on a zipline and climb around on the treetop adventure course.
Drive to a scenic lookout
Price: Free
Address: Champlain Pkwy., Luskville, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Champlain Lookout is an easy way to admire fall rhapsody in Gatineau Park without having to hike uphill. You can drive to the scenic spot and sit on a bench to look over the Eardley Escarpment.
Sip coffee near Gatineau Park
Price: Prices range per item
Address: 40 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you'd rather sip coffee than sweat on a hike you can still visit the Gatineau Park area and admire the view from a café patio. Café Palmier is right by the park's Visitor Centre and you can see the changing colours from their forest deck.
Take a stroll downtown
Price: Free
Address: Major's Hill Park, Mackenzie Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are a number of stunning downtown spots where you can admire the changing fall colours including Major's Hill Park. The urban park is full of trees that turn yellow and orange in the autumn and you can also see popular monuments like Parliament Hill and Fairmont Chateau Laurier.
Admire waterfalls surrounded by trees
Price: Free
Address: 600 Hogs Back Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hog's Back Falls is one of many waterfalls around Ottawa that is stunning in the fall surrounded by colourful leaves. These falls are right in the city and are a lovely spot for a picnic or short stroll. If you'd rather explore the East end of the city, you can also visit Princess Louise Falls.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.