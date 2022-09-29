9 Pretty Small Towns Near Ottawa That Feel Like You're Walking Through A Fall Painting
Pack the car for a magical day.🍁
If you're looking for a fall road trip that is full of cozy vibes, then you're in luck, because Ottawa is surrounded by quaint small towns to visit.
It's time to pack the car with your favourite sweaters because weekends full of crisp air, colourful strolls and warm coffees await. Here are nine small towns around Ottawa to visit for a wonderful fall staycation.
Chelsea, Quebec
Address: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Quebec town is absolutely bumping in October as it's right next to Gatineau Park where you can hike through beautiful fall colours. It's also home it North America's largest thermal spa and you can spend the day immersed in nature as you relax in a hot tub or sauna.
Brockville, Ontario
Address: Brockville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Only 30 minutes from the town of Gananoque, you can spot the 1000 Islands from both waterfronts as you enjoy the crisp autumn air. There are historic streets to wander, boat cruises and helicopter tours to admire the colours.
Montebello, Quebec
Address: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint Quebec town has Parc Omega, the Canadian safari, where you can see animals in their natural habitat surrounded by fall foliage. You can spend the night in the giant cabin, Fairmont Montebello, bike through the trees, hang out near the water or warm up by a fireplace.
Perth, Ontario
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you're visiting Europe in the fall as you walk along historic streets. The town hosts a fall night market, a spooky ghost tour and a zombie walk.
Picton, Ontario
Address: Picton, Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: With events and beautiful wineries throughout the year, the Prince Edward County region is a lovely place to visit in the fall without the busy summer crowds. You can visit farmers' markets, a scarecrow festival or a spooky walking tour about 3 hours from Ottawa.
Merrickville, Ontario
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint little town has waterfront views, forested walking trails and historic stone ruins. You can hunt for treasures in antique shops and shop in the spooky candle store Wick Witch Apothecary.
Westport, Ontario
Address: Westport, ON
Why You Need To Go: This magical little town has hiking trails in Foley Mountain Conservation with a lookout over fall colours and sparkling lakes.
Mont Tremblant, Quebec
Address: Mont Tremblant, QC
Why You Need To Go: While it's known as a winter destination, the town is a colourful cozy village in the fall full of mountain hiking trails. You can take a gondola ride over the trees and eat tasty pastries.
North Hately, Quebec
Address: North Hatley, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just over three hours from Ottawa, this pretty little town is like the Canadian version of Stars Hollow from the Gilmore Girls. There are cute bed and breakfasts, cozy cafes and a waterfront view near a gazebo.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.