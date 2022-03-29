8 Small Towns Around Ottawa To Visit This Spring If You Can't Afford A Flight To Europe
Magical day trips from the capital.
Skip that pricy plane ticket and travel stress, you can have a taste of Europe right here near Ottawa. With quaint small towns both in Ontario and Quebec, you can explore historic buildings and magical views that have a truly European atmosphere.
Hop in the car for an easy day trip from Ottawa, or book a staycation to get a real feel for these adorable towns right near the capital. You don't need to travel far to feel like you've escaped into another world.
Chelsea
Address: Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: Only 30 minutes from downtown Ottawa is the quaint town of Old Chelsea, where you can feel different parts of Europe in one place. Visit Morrison's Quarry for the beautiful blue waters of Greece, feel like you're dining in the UK at Pub Chelsea, or get all the Scandanavian vibes at Nordik Spa-Nature.
Perth
Address: Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint small town is full of historic stone buildings to shop, dine-in and admire. Walk over picturesque bridges, have a charcuterie picnic in Stewart Park, dine in a bistro cellar, shop through Code's Mill and pose next to the Mammoth Cheese. It's brimming with history and pretty views.
Wakefield
Address: Wakefield, QC
Why You Need To Go: Wakefield is full of cute local shops and restaurants that you can hop between as you walk along a picturesque river. The iconic red, covered bridge will transport you to bridges in Switzerland or Germany. There are also historic remnants of an old train system and historic buildings such as the Wakefield Mill and Fairbairn House to visit.
Merrickville
Address: Merrickville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Walk along Merrickville's main street and you'll pass old ruins that you can explore, the Rideau Canal locks, a number of stone buildings covered in vines, a fish n' chips hut and a red phone booth. You'll be wondering if you're in Ontario or in England. The friendly locals and fun shops selling everything from candles to gourmet mustard complete the feeling of being in a far-off place.
Prince Edward County
Address: Prince Edward County, ON
Why You Need To Go: The ultimate destination for a girls' trip, the many vineyards in PEC could envy the wine country of France. The sandy beaches of the area feel like you're hanging out on the coast of Europe and not in Canada, and the rich history can be felt in the shops and many historic buildings due to the influence of British, French, Dutch, German and other settlers over time.
Montebello
Address: Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Quebec town holds on to its history, and you can still visit the Papineau Manor where the founder of the town once lived. Here you can also visit the world's largest log cabin, have gourmet cheese and chocolate tastings, dine in French bistros and visit the Canadian safari, Parc Omega.
Almonte
Address: Almonte, ON
Why You Need To Go: This town just West of Ottawa is so picturesque that many Hallmark movies are filmed here. You can stroll down Mill Street admiring the quaint shops and restaurants that fill up the historic stone buildings. While you're there, enjoy the view of the river, made even better when dining at Joe's Italian Kitchen. You can eat authentic Italian Pinsa next to rushing waterfalls.
Ashton
Address: Ashton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Hidden in the unassuming town of Ashton, you can disappear into the English countryside and dine in an authentic British pub. As soon as you spot Ashton Brewing Company, you'll feel like you're in England, from outside through to the back patio the atmosphere carries. In the summer there are nearby sunflower fields that you can visit as well.