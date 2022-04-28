NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

small towns in ontario

This Small Town In Ontario Has A Night Market Event That Feels Like An Evening In Europe

Businesses are open late & it's free!

Ottawa Staff Writer
Buskers, performances and vendor booths along the streets of Perth, Ontario.

Courtesy of Perth Tourism

If you've ever dreamt of wandering through a historic European town, shopping and dining late into the evening on patio spaces, now you can in this Ontario town. Mark your calendar for May 28, because there will be an evening market that you don't want to miss.

The Perth Night Market is returning this spring after the success of the fall event. Several streets will be closed to traffic and lined with vendors and entertainment. Businesses will also be open late and hosting special events throughout the town.

Historic buildings and busy streets during the Perth Night Market.Historic buildings and busy streets during the Perth Night Market.Courtesy of Perth Tourism

This free event will have you wandering by heritage buildings, and discovering new activities and cuisines. Live music performances will take place throughout the night at different locations, both indoors and outdoors. Other entertainment includes hoop performances, axe throwing, face painting, a fire show and Cornhole games.

Many of the local businesses will be open late during the market, such as Bistro 54, The Rideau Candy Shoppe, North Folk Cafe and Mex & Co. You'll see the shops and restaurants in a new light with many fun activities and offerings. Look forward to sidewalk sales, late-night menus, giveaways, Tarot card readings and more.

In addition to the offerings from local shops, there will be tons of vendor booths to browse. This year they have a new shuttle service that will bring you from further parking lots, including Last Duel Park, into the downtown core. It runs continuously from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Perth Night Market

View of European-style night market in an Ontario small town.

Courtesy of Perth Tourism

Price: Free

When: May 28, 2022, 5 p.m. until late

Address: (Downtown) Perth, ON

Why You Need To Go: Wander the streets browsing various vendor booths, local shops and restaurants that will be open late for one night only.

Website


