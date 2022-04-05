Spring & Summer Festivals In Ottawa Are Coming Back & Here Are 12 To Look Forward To
It's about to feel normal again.🍻🎶
Book those tickets and get ready to party together again because in-person festivals are back in Ottawa. After two years of cancellations and virtual events, many are returning to the streets and venues of Ottawa and we're ready to celebrate.
Here are twelve of the epic festivals we can look forward to enjoying this spring and summer. Prepare to eat, dance and sing your heart out from May to August.
Poutine Fest
Price: Free entry
When: April 28 - May 1, 2022
Address: Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fall into a world of delicious fries, gravy and cheese curds because the world of poutine is back this spring. Indulge in this Canadian treat from traditional to extreme toppings. There will be a contest and live music.
Canadian Tulip Festival
Price: Free
When: May 13 - 23, 2022
Address: Commissioners Park, Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The tulip festival is back in person this spring with food trucks, spooky walking tours and glowing tulip beds. Enjoy new experiences amongst the rainbow blooms.
Great Glebe Garage Sale
Price: Free entry
When: May 28, 2022, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Address: Glebe neighbourhood, Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: After virtual events, the city's ultimate garage sale is back in the Glebe neighbourhood. From the front of shops and the community centre to driveways and porches throughout the streets, you'll find many unique and vintage items to browse.
Ottawa Ribfest
Price: Free entry
When: June 1 - 5, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander down Ottawa's pedestrian street, Sparks Street, trying ribs and southern eats from various Canadian and American vendors. There will be other food to snack on as well as live music.
Orléans Craft Beer Festival
Price: $27.03+
When: June 9 - 11, 2022
Address: 255 Centrum Blvd., Orléans, ON
Why You Need To Go: With over 25 beer vendors to choose from you can sip the night away at the only craft beer fest in Ottawa East, enjoying beer, wines, a variety of food and other spirits. It feels like a good 'ol fashion street party enjoying live entertainment and the fun outdoor vibe with friends.
Italian Week
Price: Free entry
When: June 9 - 19, 2022
Address: Preston Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: In-person festivities will take place again this year along Preston Street. You can celebrate Italian food, art, and overall culture with events in Little Italy. Specific details for 2022 are yet to be announced but in past years there have been kids' games, performances, a car parade, soccer demos, street art and food specials.
Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival
Price: Free, depending on event
When: June 21 - 26, 2022
Address: 4420 West Hunt Club Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate, honour and learn more about the diverse Indigenous communities and traditions in Canada. There are set education days as well as a Pow Wow competition. More details and events will be announced.
Escapade Music Festival
Price: $299+ for 3 day pass
When: June 24 - 26, 2022
Address: Lansdowne Park, Marché Way, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This epic party and music festival is back in person with a full lineup of artists including Deadmau5, Kaskade, Said the Sky and Tiesto. Tickets from 2020 and 2021 can be transferred, but act fast because general admission tickets are already sold out.
RBC Bluesfest
Price: $73.45+ per ticket
When: July 7 - 17, 2022
Address: LeBreton Flats, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: A number of popular bands and artists are hitting the festival stage this summer in Ottawa. You can see Luke Bryan, Alanis Morissette, Alexisonfire, TLC, The National, Jack Johnson and many others. You can buy tickets online now.
Ottawa Asian Fest
Price: Free entry
When: July 22 - 24, 2022
Address: Location TBA
Why You Need To Go: This epic Asian night market will transport you to the streets of China. You can wander through a sea of tasty eats while experiencing various parts of Asian culture with food and performances.
Gatineau Beer Fest
Price: $19.50+ including 1 drink
When: July 20 - 30, 2022
Address: 40 Jos-Montferrand St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: This is much more than a place to discover and try new craft beers and cider from the region. It's an epic outdoor party with mini pools, festival rides and a garden patio area where you can enjoy food and drinks. There will be a lineup of live performances, workshops and activities.
Capital Pride
Price: Free entry
When: August 21 - 28, 2022
Address: Bank St., Ottawa, ON (Specific event locations TBA)
Why You Need To Go: While more details are to be announced throughout the spring, you can celebrate the fact that Pride is back with the annual parade, free outdoor concerts and street festival events in Ottawa. Get your rainbow outfit ready to celebrate that love is love.