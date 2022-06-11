An Epic Festival Near Ottawa Has A Boozy Ferris Wheel & Floating Pool Bar You Can Boat To
There is new gin bar and speakeasy too!🍺⛱
The details of this year's massive beer festival near Ottawa have just been announced and it's time to get ready for the ultimate summer party.
The Gatineau Beerfest will have you spending the day tasting a variety of craft beer, grabbing drinks at a pedal boat pool bar, riding amusement park games, and enjoying live concerts. If you’re in the mood for an epic summer day, then you’ll want to check this event out, which opens on July 20.
Enjoy food and drinks on the spacious green patio with colourful umbrellas, or dip your toes in the blue pool from a sandy shore. The sandy beach area next to the pool will be even larger this year and will host a new playground area. The pool is meant for floating and sipping, and it is large enough to hold 10 pedal boats at a time. First come first served.
The festival is home to the largest water basin of its kind in North America, and you can hop in a pedal boat and drift over to the new floating bar, which can only be accessed by water. More new activities include a popup gin bar and a brand new speakeasy that they're keeping very hush, hush. You can also snack the day away from a number of different sweet and savoury food trucks and enjoy a new boozy experience on the Ferris wheel.
While there will be over 100 craft beers and distillery products to sample, you don't need to be a beer fan to enjoy this summer party. Once you've sampled some drinks, you can rock out to different musical artists performing on the outdoor stage, such as Fred Gagnon and Radio Radio.
Tickets are $23.95 each and are sold online by artist session, for a period of three hours. The Unlimited Access Passport, on the other hand, gives you full access to the festival site for all eight days, for $85 per person. Your first drink is included in the ticket price, and they'll be accepting cards only for additional food and drinks, no cash.
Another new thing to look forward to this season is a bar on wheels; think ice cream bike cart but with boozy drinks. The festival told Narcity, "Everything is bigger this year, the site, the pool, the terraces... We have so many things going on, this year, that it's hard to keep track."
Gatineau Beerfest
Price: $23.95+ per person
When: July 20 - 23 and 27 - 30, 2022
Address: Zibi, 40 Rue Jos-Montferrand, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: The ultimate summer party is returning and is even bigger this year with over 100 craft beers, a pedal boat pool with a beach area and water bar, a secret speakeasy, amusement park games, concerts and more.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.