13 Boozy Distillery Tours In Ontario That Are Worthy Of A Road Trip
Drink your way through the province.🥃
You can sip your way through the province on whiskey, gin, rum, vodka and moonshine, among other liqueurs. Wine and beer tours get all the hype, but what about hopping around Ontario learning about the distilling process of various spirits?
Ontario has some fabulous craft spirits and these distilleries are worthy of a road trip. Add these distillery towns to your summer itinerary so you can enjoy trying a bunch of new drinks while learning something new. Plus, there are so many fun things to explore in these Ontario cities.
Spirit of York Distillery Co.
Price: $10 per tasting flight
Address: 12 Trinity St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The spacious tasting room is large enough to host events and is a fun atmosphere for drinks with friends. You can book a guided tour on Saturdays or just hit up the bar for a tasting. Choose from gin, vodka and whiskey options.
Reid's Distillery
Price: $45 tour and tasting
Address: 32 Logan Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of gin you should add this distillery to your list. Public tours take place Fridays and Saturdays, and each begins with a welcome gin and tonic to enjoy on the tour. You'll learn history and production details then have a sampling of gin and tonic pairing and finish off with a cocktail in the lounge.
J.P. Wiser's Distillery
Price: $15 tastings, $20 distillery tour
Address: 2072 Riverside Dr. E., Windsor, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself back to the roots of Canadian Whiskey at a distillery older than the country itself. It is the largest distillery in all of North America and has a picturesque tasting room overlooking the water.
Kinsip House of Fine Spirits
Price: $15 tasting experience
Address: 66 Gilead Rd., Bloomfield, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm-based distillery is located in Prince Edward County, a perfect spot if you need a break from wine. They make quite the selection of dark and white spirits and liqueurs, as well as bitters. The tasting experience includes information about the distilling production along with a tasting and sample cocktail.
Ogham Craft Spirits
Price: $30 for two people per tour
Address: 767 Silver Seven Rd. Unit 23, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Made with 100% Ottawa Valley grains, you can try unique spirits including Irish Poitín. You can join them for a 45-minute tour Wednesday through Saturday, which includes a tasting flight. You can also stop by for a cocktail in their tasting room.
Junction 56 Distillery
Price: $10 guided tastings
Address: 45 Cambria St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can learn about the distilling process from grain to glass, then have a tasting of a variety of their spirits. In addition to their craft whiskey, gin and vodka they make a black raspberry gin and mint smoothie liqueur. Groups should call or email for a reservation.
Dillon's Small Batch Distillers
Price: $10 tastings, $30 guided tour
Address: 4833 Tufford Rd., Beamsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gin, whiskey, vodka, bitters, they've got it all and you learn about the production of these spirits while touring the facility and finish off with a tasting of four liquor options. Enjoy a cocktail on tour and wander the garden when you're done. It's best to book ahead of time online.
Dixon's Distilled Spirits
Price: $10 per tasting, $20 for tour with tasting
Address: 355 Elmira Rd. N. Unit 106, Guelph, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk through the distillery and learn the process of making gin, vodka and whiskey. They have over 15 spirits to choose from! Make sure to book ahead for a full tour which takes place on Saturdays.
Wolfhead Distillery
Price: $10 tastings, $15 distillery tours
Address: 7781 Howard Ave., Amherstburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: This craft distillery offers weekend tours but is also a full-service restaurant so you can enjoy a tasting flight of 4 to 8 spirits anytime the restaurant is open. Guided tours included a tasting of 5 spirits, both whiskey and vodka. They have a bunch of easy-drinking flavours and a spacious outdoor patio to enjoy.
Limited Distilling
Price: $14.99+ per tour
Address: 14 Henegan Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sure you'll find classic gin and vodka, but there are so many fun liquors like jalapeno moonshine and lavender elderberry vodka, to choose from. They offer guided tours that include a tasting, and you can choose to sip on a cocktail in their cocktail bar or out on the patio.
North of 7 Distillery
Price: Complimentary tastings
Address: 1733 St. Laurent Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ottawa-based distillery creates a number of different whiskeys as well as rum, gin and vodka. While tours and classes are currently canceled you can always stop by during opening hours for a sample in their tasting room and shop the retail store.
Top Shelf Distillers
Price: Price varies
Address: 14 Warren Cres., Perth, ON
Why You Need To Go: Anytime the storefront is open you can pop by for a tasting of any of the spirits, bitters, moonshines and dessert liquors. Feel free to ask the staff any questions about the drinks. While they do not offer their own tours, the odd Brew Donkey tour includes this distillery.
Polonée Dstillery Inc.
Price: $10 for tour with tasting
Address: 380 Vansickle Rd. Unit 450, St. Catharines, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Canadian distillery has Polish roots and makes spirits you won't often find made in Canada, such as Krupnik and Wiśniówka, as well as Limoncello. You'll find vodka and gin too. Tours and tastings are currently postponed but will eventually return.