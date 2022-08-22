NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Oktoberfest Event Near Toronto Is The Largest In Canada & It's Like A Trip To Munich

More food, drinks and fun this year!🍺🥨

Ottawa Staff Writer
If a trip to Germany is on your bucket list but you can't make it over the ocean, this massive Oktoberfest event in Ontario can satisfy that itch.

Bingemans Oktoberfest is a celebration over three weekends full of craft beer, Bavarian eats and live entertainment. The festival weekends start on September 23 and you can enjoy different themed bars and games that will make you think you're in Munich.

This annual festival has added a third weekend this year and it's bigger than ever. The outdoor patio space and stage have expanded so there's easy access to food and games and more entertainment than in past years.

The Bavarian Feast takes place on Saturdays during the festival where you can indulge in Oktoberfest sausage, German schnitzel, spaetzle noodles, and other traditional meals along with craft beer. You can preorder some menu items this year such as the Oktoberfest Platter that comes with four large pretzels, eight pierogies and more.

You should show up hungry, there are four tasting food stations full of different tasty options as well as pretzels trees (with dip) on the tables. There will be entertainment lined up as you stuff your face. There will be a large selection of local craft beer and German brews to sip away on. Tickets are $45 per person.

In keeping with tradition, the Golden Keys band will be playing each weekend of the Oktoberfest Koolhaus performances. Kim Mitchell is one of the festival headliners as well as Dorfrocker, coming straight from Germany.

There are three VIP lounge areas if you want to level up your experience. You can enjoy the festival in comfortable seating, VIP washrooms, private bars, and unique vibes depending on which package upgrade you choose.

If you have little ones, there is a Kinderfest children's event on October 1 and 2. There will be entertainment for kids, cookie decorating, carnival rides, fall treats and more. Besides this specific kids event, the festival is for those 19 years of age and older.

Price: $15+ per ticket depending on the event

When: Fridays and Saturdays, September 23 to October 8, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can transport yourself to Germany at this massive Oktoberfest in Ontario. Prost!

Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.

