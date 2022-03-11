Editions

Small Towns In Ontario

This Small Town In Ontario Has A Bar Where You Can Get A Haircut While Drinking

There's a hidden patio out back. 💈

Napanee Ontario barbershop where you can have a beer.

Napanee Ontario barbershop where you can have a beer.

Megan Renaud | Narcity

Nestled between Toronto and Ottawa is a small Ontario town that is not known for much else besides being the birthplace of artist Avril Lavigne.

The town of Napanee has a number of quirky things to do and fun places to drink, with Deadleaf Distinguished Gentlemen offering the best of both worlds. A barbershop, haberdashery and bar all in one, you can enjoy a drink while you get your haircut.

This fully licensed barbershop is a great spot to leave your boyfriend for a few hours while you shop around town, then meet back up for a drink after. While it is a spot geared to men, selling men's accessories and grooming products, they offer women's haircuts as well and of course, welcome anyone in for a drink or two.

Even without a fella around, it's a fun environment to enjoy a beer, with the tree-stump tables, exposed brick walls and hidden patio out back, it's a vibe. A welcoming and social spot, you can browse gifts for a man in your life, or visit when they have a live music show.

Haircuts can be booked online with prices ranging from $20 for kids and seniors to $75 for a full gentlemen's service. If you know a bearded dude who deserves some spa treatment and a beer, this is the spot to take him. One drink is included in this service.

The town of Greater Napanee and the village of Bath have more wonderfully unique and fun things to do, including visiting a museum in an old jail, feeding goats on the roof of a trading post and having craft beer on a family farm. There are also beautiful parks near the barbershop pub and a river where you can kayak.

Deadleaf Distinguished Gentlemen

Price: $20+ per haircut

Address: 42 Dundas St. E., Napanee, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can leave your man here while you shop with the girls, or go for a unique environment to have a drink. Book a haircut ahead of time online or browse gifts for the man in your life while you listen to some live music and grab something at the bar.

