Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa hidden bars

This Ottawa Cafe Turns Into A Whiskey Bar At Night & Feels Like You're Sipping In Scotland

They opened a second, larger location.☕️🥃

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Ottawa Cafe Turns Into A Whiskey Bar At Night & Feels Like You're Sipping In Scotland
Courtesy of @stolprightnow via Oat Couture, @bytown.bites | Instagram

It's hard enough to do one thing really well, but Oat Couture Cafe and Montgomery Scotch Lounge are pulling off two unique concepts in a single space. They recently opened their second location where you can sip coffee by day and scotch whiskey by night.

Not only is their cafe the only oatmeal cafe chain in the world the whiskey bar is a casual and inviting space. If you've ever been given sass when asking for a whiskey cocktail in a Scottish scotch lounge, you know the vibe isn't usually as inviting and relaxing.

If you believe oatmeal is bland, think again. This cafe is having us re-work the way we think about this simple breakfast dish, with an extensive menu of healthy, tasty oatmeal. For example, the Campfire bowl is a wonderful mix of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, raspberry and caramel. They seamlessly turn the coffee shop into the scotch bar while still serving customers, at 3 p.m. at their new Gladstone location and 5 p.m. at Bank Street.

They believe that everyone can find their one true scotch, and it's no longer just a drink for your dad to sip on after a long day at work. They offer over 75 different types of scotch, with a detailed drink menu indicating where in Scotland each one originates and the various flavour profiles. There are flights available so you don't need to only pick one to try. There are also cocktails, beer and wine.

Their second location on Gladstone Avenue just opened this past November, is about double the size of the first restaurant and has a stage so you can go enjoy a live performance while you drink. It boasts a full food menu, whereas the Bank Street location offers small plates to snack on.

This new spot has a similar look and some of the same elements as the first one, including the hanging basket chairs and exposed brick walls. You can go see for yourself if they are on their way to becoming the world's most laid-back scotch lounge.

Oat Couture Oatmeal Cafe & Montgomery Scotch Lounge 

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Oatmeal & Scottish-inspired

Address: 1154 Bank St. & 750 Gladstone Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in delicious oatmeal, while relaxing in a hanging basket chair by day, and by night sample scotch and feel as though you're spending an evening in Scotland.

Lounge | Cafe

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ottawa hidden bars

This Restaurant In Ottawa Is A Retro Gin Joint With A Menu Of Epic Snacks Served All Night

They have 33 different types of gin! 🥃

@ottawanewbie | Instagram, @thr33sco.snackbar | Instagram

If you're looking for a restaurant in Ottawa where you can try different types of creative dishes in one sitting and pair it with any flavour of gin cocktail you're feeling, this is the spot for you.

Thr33's Company Snack Bar is a local gin joint with a retro atmosphere and upscale snack options. They even have gin cocktails on tap.

Keep ReadingShow less
ottawa hidden bars

8 Incredible New Ottawa Bars That Opened In 2021 & You'll Want To Try Them All

Find secret rooftops and biergartens. 🍹

@oliviagoreskii | Instagram, @_mirnabotros | Instagram

We're lucky as so many fun new bars in Ottawa opened in 2021 with different drink options and fun themes.

If you're hoping to grab drinks at a new bar in the city, we have you covered. You can sip from giant steins at a Biergarten, admire some art before lounging in a courtyard or enjoy cocktails on a hidden city rooftop.

Keep ReadingShow less