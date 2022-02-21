This Ottawa Cafe Turns Into A Whiskey Bar At Night & Feels Like You're Sipping In Scotland
They opened a second, larger location.☕️🥃
It's hard enough to do one thing really well, but Oat Couture Cafe and Montgomery Scotch Lounge are pulling off two unique concepts in a single space. They recently opened their second location where you can sip coffee by day and scotch whiskey by night.
Not only is their cafe the only oatmeal cafe chain in the world the whiskey bar is a casual and inviting space. If you've ever been given sass when asking for a whiskey cocktail in a Scottish scotch lounge, you know the vibe isn't usually as inviting and relaxing.
If you believe oatmeal is bland, think again. This cafe is having us re-work the way we think about this simple breakfast dish, with an extensive menu of healthy, tasty oatmeal. For example, the Campfire bowl is a wonderful mix of graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, raspberry and caramel. They seamlessly turn the coffee shop into the scotch bar while still serving customers, at 3 p.m. at their new Gladstone location and 5 p.m. at Bank Street.
They believe that everyone can find their one true scotch, and it's no longer just a drink for your dad to sip on after a long day at work. They offer over 75 different types of scotch, with a detailed drink menu indicating where in Scotland each one originates and the various flavour profiles. There are flights available so you don't need to only pick one to try. There are also cocktails, beer and wine.
Their second location on Gladstone Avenue just opened this past November, is about double the size of the first restaurant and has a stage so you can go enjoy a live performance while you drink. It boasts a full food menu, whereas the Bank Street location offers small plates to snack on.
This new spot has a similar look and some of the same elements as the first one, including the hanging basket chairs and exposed brick walls. You can go see for yourself if they are on their way to becoming the world's most laid-back scotch lounge.
Oat Couture Oatmeal Cafe & Montgomery Scotch Lounge
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Oatmeal & Scottish-inspired
Address: 1154 Bank St. & 750 Gladstone Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can indulge in delicious oatmeal, while relaxing in a hanging basket chair by day, and by night sample scotch and feel as though you're spending an evening in Scotland.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.