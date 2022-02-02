Sections

9 Cozy Ottawa Coffee Shops Where You Can Read A Good Book & Get Studying Done

Couches, cozy nooks and bright spaces to relax. ☕️📚

Ottawa Staff Writer

If instead of a quick coffee on the go, you want to relax and enjoy your cafe experience along with a good book, there are cozy coffee shops around Ottawa where you can do so.

Forget about the hustle and bustle, take your time savouring your drink and soaking in the atmosphere at a local café.

Ten Toes Coffee House

Address: 1109 Cyrville Rd., Gloucester, ON & 593 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new coffee shop in Ottawa has wine and craft beer in addition to specialty coffee drinks and baked goods. They fill the bright cafés with plants and cozy seating which will make you feel like you're at home. There are a number of nooks and shelves of books to add to the warm feel and spend time relaxing,

Menu

Black Squirrel Books & Espresso Bar 

Address: 1073 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Both a café and a bookstore, you're encouraged to take time browsing and find a new read. There are new and used books available for sale in a homey setting, where you can get warm drinks and sweet bites.

Menu

Café Qui Pense

Address: 204 Main St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint neighbourhood café has a large front window and is directly next to the independent book shop Singing Pebble Books. It's the perfect setup to find a new story and try some new coffee and treats.

Menu

Happy Goat Coffee Co. 

Address: 326 Elgin St. & 145 Main St. & 307a Richmond Rd. & 317 Rue. Wilbrod & 1124 Bank St. & 229 Rideau St. & 35 Laurel St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: With a number of locations across the city, you can enjoy the minimalist and artsy atmosphere of the coffee shop no matter where you live. Some locations, including the Hintonburg café, have more space and seating, with areas of couches to get extra cozy.

Menu

Equator Coffee

Address: 412 Churchill Ave. N, & 1 Elgin St. Ottawa & 451 Ottawa St., Almonte, ON

Why You Need To Go: While all of these coffee shop locations are warm and bright with wooden accents for a cozy environment, the Almonte location has spacious seating for you to spend time enjoying your treats and reading.

Menu

Café Palmier

Address: 40 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: This inviting café just across the river has two levels of seating, including booths with pillows and a couch area if you're looking to spend time reading. They offer sandwiches and meals in addition to baked goods and have outdoor seating in the warmer months with beautiful views overlooking Gatineau Park.

Menu

Honey Coffee Bar

Address: 1564 Stittsville Main St., Stittsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: This European-inspired coffee bar has colourful artwork adorning the walls and a full menu including paninis and waffles. You can spend any time of day relaxing and enjoying a good meal. They offer some couch seating and soft velvet chairs.

Menu

The Owl Café

Address: 1140 Morrison Dr. #100, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spacious neighbourhood coffee shop has comfortable booth and armchair seating and is a truly welcoming place in the community. They are an environment providing life skills and employment opportunities for young adults with Autism and developmental disabilities.

Menu

Haus of Plants

Address: 329A Elgin St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This plant store, café and bottle shop is a tropical oasis full of a variety of houseplants, with different types of seating including couches. It's warm and bright so you can feel like you're reading in a little paradise.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

