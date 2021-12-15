Trending Tags

You Can Drink Coffee In A Cozy Bunkhouse Nook Inside A Red Cabin Near Ottawa

The perfect spot for those aprés-ski vibes. ☕️

@apieceofkaleigh | Instagram, @biscottichelsea | Instagram

For a charming spot to sip a cup of coffee, you'll want to see this bunkhouse nook.

Only 20 minutes from downtown Ottawa in the town of Chelsea is Biscotti and Cie, a cute red cabin cafe that serves some seriously good coffee.

The cafe is located in the quaint village and serves up some hot coffee, along with homemade sandwiches, pizzas and other light meals.

There is seating on the main floor, but the coziest area to enjoy your treats is upstairs, in a cabin-style nook. You'll feel like you're sipping coffee in a chalet instead of a cafe with its rustic wooden elements from floor to ceiling, and pillow accents on the chairs.

Bring a friend, or your laptop because regardless of the occasion you won't want to leave for a while.

Biscotti & Cie

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 6 Chem. Scott, Chelsea, QC

Why You Need To Go: The atmosphere is warm, the coffee is great and it's the coziest spot to warm up after some winter hiking or cross-country skiing in Gatineau Park.

Menu

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

