The World's Largest Log Cabin Is Near Ottawa & It's Like Spending The Holidays In A Movie

You'll feel like the star of a Hallmark film.

The World's Largest Log Cabin Is Near Ottawa & It's Like Spending The Holidays In A Movie
@iam_gabbyyy | Instagram, @john.schwenker | Instagram

The world's largest log cabin is only one hour from Ottawa, and staying there is a winter holiday experience like none other.

If you love specialty holiday meals and events, enjoying the snow outside and cozying up by a giant fireplace, a visit to Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello is a must this winter.

All winter, while the snow is there to be played in, you can enjoy outdoor activities on the 300-acre resort of Canadian wilderness. Learn how to play curling, snowshoe or cross-country ski on the forested trails, tube downhill and go skating on a maintained rink.

There is a calendar of festive events during the holidays, from December 18, 2021, through January 3, 2022. You can attend yoga classes or Christmas craft workshops, then get cozy and sip cocktails by a roaring fire.

Plus you can ride around a winter wonderland in a horse-drawn sleigh ride from December 23, 2021, to January 4, 2022. Or roast marshmallows next to an outdoor fire pit daily from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairmont Le Chateau Montebello

Price: $312+ per night

Address: 392 Rue Notre Dame, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: With an upscale yet rustic charm, the world's largest log cabin is close to Ottawa and offers fun events for all preferences. Enjoy activities both indoor and outdoor for a full winter experience that will give you all the warm fuzzies.

Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

