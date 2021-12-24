Trending Tags

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend After You've Opened All Your Presents

Keep the Christmas celebrating going.

@iamsograteful18 | Instagram, @farinella.ottawa | Instagram

Santa is coming, he's practically here! Once the big guy delivers your goodies and they're opened up, continue the wintery holiday celebrations with these seven fun things to do this weekend in Ottawa.

From chasing Christmas lights to enjoying festive treats, here are some activities to make the most of your holiday season.

Find Glowing Palm Trees

Price: Free

Address: 1079 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Transport yourself to the tropics by admiring the bright new palm trees outside of Taqueria La Bonita, in Hintonburg. Continue inside for some tasty Mexican food and fun cocktails.

Menu

Have Cocktails In A Christmas Bar

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Holiday Menu

Address: 334 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a festive wonderland for adults! Savoy Brasserie has curated a special holiday menu of meals and holiday cocktails, and you can't miss the bright decorations as you pass by. Closed on Christmas day.

Menu

Shop The Meta Storefront

When: Now until December 31, 2021

Address: 56 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can finish holiday shopping or treat yourself with your Christmas money at the Good Ideas Ottawa storefront. You can shop local products by scanning the QR code from the shop window.

Website

Treat Yourself To Some Gelato

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 492 Rochester St. & 806 March Rd. Unit #1, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Known for their metre-long pizza, Farinella also serves up some seriously tasty gelato. The mimosa flavour is a perfect pairing for any of your holiday meals. Both locations are open on December 26.

Menu

Visit One Of The Best Decorated Streets In The City

Price: Free

Address: Taffy Ln., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This neighbourhood street in Orleans is famous in Ottawa for its extravagant Christmas lights and decor.

Website

Go Sledding Down A Snowy Hill

Price: $1 per half hour of parking, $8 max

Address: Heron Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is already some snow on the ground and more coming in the forecast! Bundle up and enjoy playing like a kid in the snow. There are a number of sledding hills across Ottawa to race down, including Vincent Massey Park.

Website

Skate Through A Glowing Ice Maze

7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend After You Opened All Your Presents

Couresty of Éco-Odyssée

Price: $20 per adult

When: December 20, 2021 - March 6, 2022

Address: 52 Chem. des Sources, Wakefield, QC

Why You Need To Go: Navigate the 5-km of icy trail maze at Éco-Odyssée day or night. 1-km of the skate trail is illuminated at night so you can twirl around under a magical glow. Closed Christmas day.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

