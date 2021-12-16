Trending Tags

Meta Has A New Pop-up In Ottawa & It's The Perfect Spot To Finish Your Holiday Shopping

Courtesy of Meta

Meta, previously Facebook, has a physical storefront in Ottawa called Good Ideas Ottawa, full of small businesses, to help us support local this holiday season.

This new pop-up can be found in the Byward Market Square until the end of December, featuring six local businesses you need on your radar.

The companies you will find at the shoppable window display are: Birch Bark Coffee, Brenda Made This, Gather Cafe & Kitchen, Nurture With Botanics, The Box Of Life and Saint Lyon Apparel.

You'll be able to quality-made and unique items perfect for everyone on your shopping list.

Some of the items you can find for sale are cozy knits, vegan treats, fresh coffee beans, bath and body products, easy composting solutions and fitness apparel.

You can shop the storefront daily, by scanning one of the QR codes from the window.

Good Ideas Ottawa, Meta Storefront

When: Now until December 31, 2021

Address: 56 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: It's a great way to discover some great local businesses and finish off your holiday shopping.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

